When the stage is biggest, any moment can become the catalyst for a team's success or its downfall. When the Le Sueur-Henderson Giant softball team returned Caswell park Thursday for the MSHSL State Tournament the team was confident, but knew the challenges that lay ahead.
Facing off against the Section 8AA champion Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, who entered the tournament with a record of 21-4, the Giants found themselves in trouble early and despite a late rally, ultimately fell to the Rebels 4-2 to drop into the consolation bracket.
Playing the nightcap in the consolation bracket, LS-H faced off with the Mounds Park Academy Panthers for the right to play in the consolation championship Friday morning. The Giants once again fell behind early, but when they needed big plays they got them.
With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh and one out, Rhyan Fritz crushed the ball over the head of the right fielder for a standup triple and the next batter, freshman Bailey Lehman, drove the ball deep enough into center field to bring home the go ahead run that allowed the Giants to win 3-2 with the Panthers not managing a threat in the bottom of the inning.
"I was just thinking to get the barrel on the ball and put it in play to bring Rhyan home," Lehman noted. "We were working hard for this and it was big to get this win."
With the loss in round one followed by the win over MPA, the Giants will return to Caswell Park bright and early to take on Pipestone Area High School for the consolation bracket championship with first pitch scheduled for 9 a.m.
LS-H and Pipestone Area have met each other once before this season with the Giants having picked up a 7-4 victory over the Arrows in Pipestone.
"It will be fun tomorrow," said Lehman. "We played them before this year and it was a good game."
Game 1: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton - 4, Le Sueur-Henderson - 2
With the start of game, the Rebels wasted little time getting on the board with a pair of singles back to back to both right and left field respectively, the second bringing home the runner from second. As the Giants aimed to respond with a runners at first and second with two outs, Chloe Brandt sent a ball sharply into the gap between first and second that made contact with the runner who had left first, resulting in an out and ending the threat.
After a scoreless second, DGF once again strung together the offensive action and with runners on first and third, a double to the left field fence scored two more runs and gave the Rebels a 3-0 lead.
It wouldn't be until the bottom of the sixth that LS-H would begin to put some real pressure on DGF offensively when Bailey Lehman drew a one-out walk followed by a bloop single to shallow left field by senior Sam Wilbright. No stranger to dramatic hits as of late, after hitting the walk off game winner in the section championship, Morgan Gregersen stepped to the plate with runners at third and first and two out. Gregersen came through once again sending the ball into an awkward place in center field that allowed two runs to score, cutting the Rebel lead to 3-2.
DGF played small ball effectively in the top of the seventh though after a bunt moved over a leadoff runner before a single to center brought that run home, giving the Rebels a 4-2 lead with three outs remaining for LS-H.
Seventh grader Teagan Graham led off the bottom of the seventh with a single down the line in right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Rhyan Fritz stepped up to the plate with a runner in scoring position and she made great contact with the ball, unfortunately for her and the Giants though, the ball lined straight to the center fielder for a second out.
The final out came on a groundout out to second and just like that, LS-H found itself in a position of being out of the running for the state title with more games on the horizon.
"We kind of just regrouped and knew we had to stick together and keep fighting," said Lehman of the team's mentality after the loss. "That's what our team is very strong at, we are good at working together and fighting together."
Game 2: Le Sueur-Henderson - 3, Mounds Park Academy - 2
After a significant delay due to games going long, the Giants returned to Caswell to take on the Panthers of Mounds Park Academy. While the state title was out of sight, LS-H wasn't willing to call it quits on the season.
After the Panthers, playing as the home team, scored a run in the bottom of the first, the Giants responded in the top of the second with a leadoff bunt single from Brandt followed by a steal and a walk from Dalaney Pavlo. Graham followed that up with a two-out RBI single to left field after the throw to home came late. The MPA catcher then attempted to throw out Pavlo who was going to third but sailed the ball into the outfield which allowed her to reach home and put LS-H up 2-1.
Defense ruled the middle innings with Brandt mowing down hitter after hitter and the Giant infield holding its own. In the bottom of the sixth though, the Panthers led off with a perfectly placed bunt single followed by a double to score the tying run. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third, a MPA hitter sent a grounder to Brandt in the circle who managed to make a quick throw to Madi Wilbright at home where she delivered a tag for a critical out and to keep the game tied.
In the top of the seventh, Fritz's triple followed by Lehman's sac fly gave the Giants the lead and despite an error allowing the first batter to reach in the bottom of the inning, Brandt struck out the next two hitters and the runner at first got caught in a rundown for the final out.
With the results of both games, the Giants are now 21-4 on the season as they prepare for Friday morning's contest with Pipestone Area.