Saturday, several members of both the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United wrestling teams traveled to Waconia to compete in the MNGWL Region 3 Qualifiers. With a pair of champions and a second-place finisher, the Giants claimed sixth overall as a team with 106 points while TCU fielded a single champion and finished 11th with 79 points.


