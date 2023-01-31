Saturday, several members of both the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United wrestling teams traveled to Waconia to compete in the MNGWL Region 3 Qualifiers. With a pair of champions and a second-place finisher, the Giants claimed sixth overall as a team with 106 points while TCU fielded a single champion and finished 11th with 79 points.
Colton Wilson (113) and George Doherty (189) both claimed the titles for their respective weight classes for LS-H while Keegan O`Meara (100) took the title for the Titans. Peyton Tellijohn (170) of the Giants also claimed a podium finish as he earned second place in his weight class for the Giants.
LS-H returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 31 when they travel to Madelia. The Titans will compete Saturday, Feb. 4 when they travel to Maple River for a tournament.
Le Sueur-Henderson - 106.00 Points, Sixth place
88: William Osborne (23-4) placed 7th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - William Osborne (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Beckett Marsh (Waconia) 10-7 won by decision over William Osborne (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-4 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 2 - William Osborne (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-4 won by fall over Marshall Hall (Annandale/Maple Lake) 9-12 (Fall 0:23)
Cons. Round 3 - Max Schlagel (Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted) 20-11 won by fall over William Osborne (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-4 (Fall 0:47)
7th Place Match - William Osborne (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-4 won by fall over Charlie Ogle (Mound Westonka) 14-12 (Fall 0:44)
106: Nate Lansing (16-20) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 16-20 won by fall over Daniel Wechter (Mound Westonka) 7-14 (Fall 0:46)
Quarterfinal - Isaiah Depa (Delano) 21-16 won by fall over Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 16-20 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 2 - Mason Deutsch (New Prague) 12-9 won by fall over Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 16-20 (Fall 0:44)
113: Colton Wilson (15-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-2 won by fall over Levi Hays (Mound Westonka) 13-17 (Fall 1:23)
Semifinal - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-2 won by fall over Sidney Anderson (Shakopee) 5-5 (Fall 2:59)
1st Place Match - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-2 won by decision over Cameron Tousignant (Scott West) 20-15 (Dec 6-0)
120: Luca Greenig (15-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Luke Garvick (ACGC) 15-13 won by decision over Luca Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-9 (Dec 11-7)
Cons. Round 1 - Tegan Miller (Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted) 4-9 won by fall over Luca Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-9 (Fall 0:36)
126: Waylon Thieke (20-19) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Blake Miller (Waconia) 15-7 won by decision over Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-19 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-19 won by fall over Carson Crandall (Mound Westonka) 6-16 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 3 - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-19 won by fall over Jack Pack (Hutchinson) 14-20 (Fall 2:58)
Cons. Semi - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-19 won by decision over Cal Rannow (Dassel Cokato/Litchfield) 20-5 (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match - Bennet Balk (Scott West) 21-10 won by decision over Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-19 (Dec 5-4)
132: Owen Greenig (13-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Rakhmatjon Sattarov (Chaska/Chanhassen) 6-6 won by decision over Owen Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 13-19 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Owen Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 13-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Haremza (Shakopee) 4-5 won by decision over Owen Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 13-19 (Dec 6-2)
138: Luke Miller (19-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Luke Miller (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - William Kutz (Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted) 18-13 won by fall over Luke Miller (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-17 (Fall 2:03)
Cons. Round 2 - Brody Howard (Shakopee) 4-3 won by decision over Luke Miller (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-17 (Dec 7-2)
170: Peyton Tellijohn (19-8) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-8 won by decision over Logan Diers (Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted) 13-5 (Dec 11-4)
Semifinal - Sawyer Nemitz (Waconia) 20-4 won by decision over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-8 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Semi - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-8 won by decision over Levi Mechtel (Shakopee) 4-9 (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-8 won by decision over Logan Diers (Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted) 13-5 (Dec 3-0)
2nd Place Match - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-8 won by fall over Xander Palth (Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie) 2-2 (Fall 1:15)
189: George Doherty (26-9) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 26-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 26-9 won by fall over Landon Rouse (Shakopee) 6-10 (Fall 3:45)
Semifinal - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 26-9 won by fall over Charlie Nelson (Prior Lake) 12-6 (Fall 1:07)
1st Place Match - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 26-9 won by fall over Owen Johnson (New Prague) 16-14 (Fall 3:52)
285: Carter Nelson (15-15) placed 8th and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-15 won by fall over Caelan Rupert (Chaska/Chanhassen) 0-4 (Fall 3:28)
Quarterfinal - Vincent Halliday (Waconia) 16-13 won by fall over Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-15 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 2 - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-15 won by fall over Leland Pace (Hutchinson) 12-9 (Fall 2:08)
Cons. Round 3 - Phillip Pisarchuk (Mound Westonka) 15-10 won by fall over Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-15 (Fall 2:01)
7th Place Match - Jaciel Cardenas (ACGC) 5-2 won by decision over Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 15-15 (Dec 8-4)
Tri-City United - 79.00 points, 11th place
88: Owen Delander (9-18) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Owen Delander (Tri-City United) 9-18 won by decision over Marshall Hall (Annandale/Maple Lake) 9-12 (Dec 5-2)
Quarterfinal - Jacob Lehman (Scott West) 16-4 won by fall over Owen Delander (Tri-City United) 9-18 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 2 - Charlie Ogle (Mound Westonka) 14-12 won by fall over Owen Delander (Tri-City United) 9-18 (Fall 2:04)
94: Gage Factor (26-13) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gage Factor (Tri-City United) 26-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Gage Factor (Tri-City United) 26-13 won by major decision over Michael Atkinson (Prior Lake) 2-3 (MD 9-1)
Semifinal - Domenek Williams (Scott West) 26-1 won by major decision over Gage Factor (Tri-City United) 26-13 (MD 11-3)
Cons. Semi - Gage Factor (Tri-City United) 26-13 won by decision over Elijah Lofton (New Prague) 6-2 (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match - Deacon Ramthun (Mound Westonka) 18-9 won by decision over Gage Factor (Tri-City United) 26-13 (Dec 5-2)
100: Keegan O`Meara (16-19) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 16-19 won by fall over Gus Becker (Delano) 11-14 (Fall 2:16)
Quarterfinal - Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 16-19 won by major decision over Gradyn Grahn (ACGC) 19-13 (MD 11-3)
Semifinal - Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 16-19 won by major decision over Ryker Clobes (Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted) 17-16 (MD 9-1)
1st Place Match - Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) 16-19 won by fall over Grady Connelly (New Prague) 13-4 (Fall 3:47)
120: Trista Gessler (22-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Isaih Hesse (St Peter) 15-10 won by decision over Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 22-10 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 22-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Luke Garvick (ACGC) 15-13 won by major decision over Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 22-10 (MD 16-7)
126: Nathan Blaschko (16-16) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Blaschko (Tri-City United) 16-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Nathan Blaschko (Tri-City United) 16-16 won by fall over Jayce Kragenbring (ACGC) 7-6 (Fall 1:25)
Semifinal - Blake Miller (Waconia) 15-7 won by decision over Nathan Blaschko (Tri-City United) 16-16 (Dec 10-6)
Cons. Semi - Bennet Balk (Scott West) 21-10 won by decision over Nathan Blaschko (Tri-City United) 16-16 (Dec 10-7)
5th Place Match - Nathan Blaschko (Tri-City United) 16-16 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cal Rannow (Dassel Cokato/Litchfield) 20-5 (SV-1 7-5)
132: Toren Kelly (15-11) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Toren Kelly (Tri-City United) 15-11 won by fall over Conrad Diers (Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted) 8-17 (Fall 0:28)
Quarterfinal - Owen Culbertson (Dassel Cokato/Litchfield) 21-9 won by fall over Toren Kelly (Tri-City United) 15-11 (Fall 3:25)
Cons. Round 2 - Toren Kelly (Tri-City United) 15-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Toren Kelly (Tri-City United) 15-11 won by fall over Rakhmatjon Sattarov (Chaska/Chanhassen) 6-6 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Semi - Toren Kelly (Tri-City United) 15-11 won by fall over Bryce Beyer (Delano) 14-6 (Fall 3:54)
3rd Place Match - Owen Culbertson (Dassel Cokato/Litchfield) 21-9 won by decision over Toren Kelly (Tri-City United) 15-11 (Dec 9-5)
145: Lucas Filter (11-14) placed 7th and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Filter (Tri-City United) 11-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dominic Berg (Prior Lake) 19-12 won by fall over Lucas Filter (Tri-City United) 11-14 (Fall 2:21)
Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Filter (Tri-City United) 11-14 won by decision over Micah Schmidt (Chaska/Chanhassen) 6-6 (Dec 4-1)
Cons. Round 3 - Will Kellen (Dassel Cokato/Litchfield) 19-7 won by decision over Lucas Filter (Tri-City United) 11-14 (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match - Lucas Filter (Tri-City United) 11-14 won by decision over Jason Rodriguez (Hutchinson) 13-12 (Dec 8-4)
170: Cowen Bruzek (16-11) placed 7th and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cowen Bruzek (Tri-City United) 16-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dawson Leinfelder (Mound Westonka) 13-11 won by fall over Cowen Bruzek (Tri-City United) 16-11 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 2 - Cowen Bruzek (Tri-City United) 16-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Levi Mechtel (Shakopee) 4-9 won by major decision over Cowen Bruzek (Tri-City United) 16-11 (MD 14-3)
7th Place Match - Cowen Bruzek (Tri-City United) 16-11 won by fall over Alex Tremain (Prior Lake) 1-3 (Fall 3:31)
189: Eli Krautkremer (1-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Landon Rouse (Shakopee) 6-10 won by fall over Eli Krautkremer (Tri-City United) 1-11 (Fall 0:24)
Cons. Round 1 - Eli Krautkremer (Tri-City United) 1-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Erik Estrada-Nunez (Delano) 4-3 won by fall over Eli Krautkremer (Tri-City United) 1-11 (Fall 1:04)