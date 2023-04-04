4.6 Wyatt Genelin.jpg

Wyatt Genelin positions himself for a clear on the high jump. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Friday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United track and field teams faced off against the other Minnesota River Conference schools at Minnesota State University-Mankato's Myers Field House. In the boys competition, the Titans finished third with 80.5 points while the Giants claimed sixth with 44.5 and on the girls side, TCU finished third with 120.5 points while LS-H finished fifth with 36.


4.6 Kirra Flicek.jpg

TCU's Kirra Flicek lands in the sand pit after a long jump attempt. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
4.6 Henry Schendel.jpg

TCU's Henry Schendel winds up for a throw in the shot put. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
4.6 Riley Sater.jpg

Riley Slater soars over the bar in the pole vault. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

