IMG_5813.jpg

JD Reinhardt hitting a drive on hole No. 1. (Photo courtesy of Rod Reinhardt)

The Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East and Tri-City United golf teams continued the season with a pair of windy outings in Jordan. Monday, the boys teams faced the their conference foes with the Giants claiming first once again, and the Titans finishing fifth, while Tuesday the girls took to the links where the LS-H/C/SE cruised to first by 43 strokes while TCU finished third.


IMG_5820.jpg

Anna Kawatski Klein hits a tee shot on hole No. 2. (Photo courtesy of Rod Reinhardt)
IMG_5814.jpg

Dylan Graff tees off for the first time at the varsity level. (Photo courtesy of Rod Reinhardt)
IMG_5822.jpg

Peyton Hartmann hits an iron over the creek on hole No. 6 (Photo courtesy of Rod Reinhardt)

