The Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East and Tri-City United golf teams continued the season with a pair of windy outings in Jordan. Monday, the boys teams faced the their conference foes with the Giants claiming first once again, and the Titans finishing fifth, while Tuesday the girls took to the links where the LS-H/C/SE cruised to first by 43 strokes while TCU finished third.
Monday saw the Giants' Ayden Christ earn the top finish overall with a 41 to lead all players. Also scoring for LS-H/C/SE were JD Reinhardt (45), Nate Tews (46) and Ryker Rehm (49) to give the team a score of 181, 12 strokes ahead of the second-place Belle Plaine.
For TCU, Elan O'Keefe led the way with a score of 46 while Branko Schoenbauer (53), Eduardo Flores-Stier (56) and Judson Narum (56) rounded out the scorers for the Titans who finished the day with a score of 211.
In the girls competition, Allison Cink once again led the way for the Giants scoring a 49 to finish second overall. Peyton Hartmann put together a career day scoring a 51 while Copper Vanden Einde and Morgan Haggenmiller rounded out the team scoring with 57 strokes each.
"Peyton Hartmann played her best nine holes of her golf career and is really becoming a conference top golfer along with Allison Cink and Cooper Vanden Einde," said LS-H/C/SE head coach Rod Reinhardt.
For the titans, Maleah Steiger led the way with a round of 67 followed closely by Emma Kaplan who posted a score of 68. Anna Barnett (80) and Megan Maxa (81) rounded out the team scorers for TCU in the competition.
The Giants and Titan boys are scheduled to return to action Thursday, May 4 with an invitational hosted by Glencoe-Silver Lake while the LS-H/C/SE girls will travel to Hutchinson Friday for an invitational of their own.
The TCU girls will also compete Friday, May 5 when they travel to New Prague for an invitational.