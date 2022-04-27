A bizarre first inning set the tone for a defensive battle Tuesday night in Le Sueur as the LS-H Giant baseball team played host to the Medford Tigers. A trio of Medford errors in the bottom of the first resulted in three runs for the Giants who would go on to defeat the Tigers 4-0, despite not registering a hit in the game. Medford never truly threatened all evening however as they were limited to a pair of singles as the LS-H pitching and defense controlled the action all night long.
"I mean my approach was straightforward, just to get ahead in the count," said Giants starting pitcher Nathan Gregersen. "It's easy to throw when you feel comfortable with a defense like that behind you."
Medford recorded their first hit of the night, a two-out single to left field, in the top of the second inning but Gregersen sent down the next batter with a strikeout swinging. One big defensive play for the Giants came in the top of the third when a sharp grounder to third was gathered up and the throw to first was dug out of the dirt by Feeney just ahead of the runner for the out.
The majority of damage done on the offensive end came in the bottom of the first when Giant's leadoff hitter Logan Feeney drew a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Gregersen was able to put the ball in play where the Tiger shortstop was able to grab it, but on the throw to first the ball sailed allowing Feeney to advance to third.
Gregersen then stole second before Sam Gupton hit a grounder to third, away from the base which caused the only play to be at first and the third basemen sent the ball wide on the throw which scored Feeney and Gregersen. Cayden Luna followed that up with an infield grounder that the shortstop once again miss-threw scoring Gupton, putting LS-H up 3-0.
"It's important to get on base you know, we were all pretty good athletes so we get aggressive on the bases and make the most of what we can do," noted Gregersen.
The Giants added a fourth run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jacob Stolley drew a leadoff walk before stealing second and the throw went high which allowed him to reach third. Two plays later, Ethan Hathaway lifted a ball deep into left field which allowed Stolley to score.
Gregersen's final inning pitching, the top of the fifth, saw the leadoff hitter ground into a 5-3 out before Gregersen struck out the final two hitters. Luna would pitch an inning of relief in the sixth while Feeney entered the game in the seventh where after allowing a leadoff single, he struck out a pair before forcing a game-ending groundout.
With the win, LS-H is now 2-2 on the season after defeating Lester Prairie 10-2 Thursday. The Giants will return to the field Thursday, April 28 road doubleheader against Mayer Lutheran.