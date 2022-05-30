As the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team continued its quest to defend the 2021 state title, the Giants returned to Caswell Park in North Mankato for a pair of afternoon games with the opportunity to reach the section championship game with wins in both.
LS-H handled its business while earning a 5-2 win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial to open play before handing the Belle Plaine Tigers, a surprise foe after they upset top-seeded New Ulm, a 17-7 defeat in six innings of work.
By winning both games, the Giants earned the right to represent the winner's bracket in the championship matchup, which will take place Thursday, June 2 while the consolation bracket teams will be forced to play Tuesday, May 31 to determine a representative for LS-H to face.
That allows two extra days of rest for the Giants, as well as requiring the consolation bracket champion to to defeat them two times, while a single win for the Giants will advance them to the MSHSL State Championship.
"The extra practice is great, but it lets us come and watch a couple of the teams, as well, to see who we might match up with, so its a big advantage," said LS-H pitcher Chloe Brandt after the victories.
Sam Wilbright added, "I think its really important, we now have more days to work on what we need to improve on."
In game one, against LCWM, Brandt started in the circle and wasted getting into a groove sending down the Knights hitters in order with a pair of strikeouts while fielding a bunt and throwing out the hitter at first. In the bottom of the first inning, Madi Wilbright led off with a hard hit single into left center before Rhyan Fritz stepped to the plate and crushed the a ball over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.
The Knights were able to respond in the top of the second with a leadoff double and that runner was advanced with a sacrifice bunt. A pitch then managed to get free and to the backstop which allowed the runner at third to score, cutting the Giant lead to 2-1.
A scary moment occurred in the top of the third when after a pair of strikeouts, the third Knight batter sent a comebacker at Brandt and the ball crashed into her left left sending her down brief while Sam Wilbright scooped up the deflected ball to make the throw to first for the out. As those gathered held their breath, Brandt popped up after the play and after a brief conversation with LS-H head coach Eric Lewis, appeared to be fine and continued to play.
The Giants added two runs in the bottom of the fourth off an RBI Double from Brynn Biedscheid and an RBI single from Fritz that found the gap in shallow right center field. Brandt, showing no ill effects from being hit, struck out the side in the fifth before LS-H added a fifth run to take a 5-1 lead after five innings. While The Knights would managed to score a run in the sixth, the game never felt under threat as Brandt recorded three more strikeouts, finishing the game with 15, in the top of the seventh to bring the game to close.
After a short break, the Giants re-entered the field of play to take on Belle Plaine after they shocked the top seeded New Ulm Eagles and the Tigers wasted little time making their presence known with a homerun over the right field fence in the top of the first inning, giving LS-H its only deficit of the tournament thus far.
The Giants showed their metal once again though and in the bottom of the first Madi Wilbright led off with a single to left followed by a hit from Fritz that Wilbright beat out to second that wasn't handled properly, allowing Wilbright to advance all the way home to tie the game. Sam Wilbright brought in a second run on a bloop single to center field and Biedscheid added another RBI on a hard hit single.
Two more Giant runs came in after a late throw to first on a bunt from Dalaney Pavlo went to the fence, putting them up 5-1. Belle Plaine Scored a run in the top of the third that was responded to by LS-H in the bottom of the third with a second bloop RBI single from Sam Wilbright.
"We're a team that never gives up and once we get a couple of hits, everyone tends to follow suit and that's what happened this game," said Brandt.
The Giants put the game out of reach in the fourth inning when Brandt hit a grand slam over the right field fence with another run added on to give them an 11-2 lead. After a pitching change, Belle Plaine was able to score five runs on the top of the fifth inning which resulted in Brandt returning in the sixth where she sent the hitters down in order.
With an 11-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Giants strung together a series of hits that allowed them to score six more runs to end the game 17-7 via run rule.
With the win in hand, LS-H celebrated advancing to the section championship quietly but happy with the result.
"We're super excited," said Brandt. "I think a lot of us are drained with how hot it is and the two games back-to-back which is a lot to go through, but we kept a good attitude and pushed through the whole thing and are really proud."
"I agree," added Sam Wilbright. "We had really good energy throughout both games and are really excited to move on."