I took a pair of my new friends/neighbors fishing on a pair of sunny and comfortable 75-80 degree late afternoons in August on the German-Jefferson Sportsman Club's fishing pier on West Lake Jefferson.
The crappies and sunnies have been biting well there lately, so I figured we would find some action.
We did.
While they had a lot of experience fishing in the past, Loren Schwarze, 74, and Melva Leonard, 88, both of St. Peter, haven't hit the water and cast a line for years.
Loren hadn't fished in two years. Melva's last time was about 10 years ago.
After some trial and error, they regained their fishing touch. Both said they enjoyed the experience, and they caught some fish.
Fishing is like riding a bike, you never forget.
Melva, who was used to fishing with a closed face spinning reel, fished with one of my open faced reels. But after a few line tangles and tries, she handled the reel smoothly.
Loren got right into fishing with his open faced reel. After finding the right depth (about 7 feet down in 15 feet of water), he quickly pulled up a small sunfish.
He caught many more sunnies and crappies in a three-hour excursion.
Although we threw most of the fish back because they were too small, I kept four for a meal.
Melva had similar success catching numerous small sunfish and crappies. We kept seven between us for a few meals.
While we didn't catch a big one, we caught enough fish to keep it interesting.
The crappies ranged from 6 to 8 inches long. The sunnies were 5 to 7 inches. A couple of other anglers next to us landed some bigger crappies in the 10-inch range along with some 8-inch sunfish. But the bigger ones were hard to find.
The best bait for both species was crappie minnows. We also caught some with imitation Gulp minnows, a piece of a night crawler and yellow and chartreuse hair and twister tail plastic jigs.
Handicapped accessible, the fishing pier gives older and less mobile people like us an easy way to fish. There is a parking lot on the opposite side of Le Sueur County Highway 105 and a culvert walkway under the road, followed by a concrete sidewalk to the pier. There also are benches and a picnic table to sit along with lower railing in which to fish for people in wheelchairs.
Melva used her walker to get out to the pier, but she ended up standing up for the whole three hours of fishing. It was a little tiring for her and me, but we survived just fine. Next time we'll sit more.
The fishing pier also is located in one of the few deep water shore fishing spots in the area. That's important in the warmer times of the year when fish tend to go into deeper, cooler water.
The shade provided by the dock also keeps the water cooler and more inviting and comfortable for fish.
