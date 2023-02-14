Tri-City United's Trista Gessler traveled to Hastings Saturday to compete in the Section 1 and 2 Girls Wrestling Tournament. With a pair of fall victories, a major decision win and a decision win, Gessler finished third in the section for her weight class.
Next up for the Titans is the Section 2AA Team Tournament which begins Thursday, Feb. 16 when TCU takes on Orono in the first round. The dual will be held at Jordan High School with the winning team competing against the host Scott West immediately afterwords.
120: Trista Gessler (27-11) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 27-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 27-11 won by fall over Rowan Seeley (Northfield) 12-15 (Fall 1:58)
Semifinal - Destiney Lofton (New Prague) 2-1 won by decision over Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 27-11 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 27-11 won by fall over Parker Gill (Cannon Falls) 16-13 (Fall 1:41)
3rd Place Match - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 27-11 won by major decision over Lexi Timmerman (St. Peter) 24-20 (MD 14-2)
2nd Place Match - Destiney Lofton (New Prague) 2-1 won by no contest over Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 27-11 (NC)