Sami Tiede and Lexi Hoefs, both seniors, will be playing 1 and 2 singles, and may even pair up for some double matches. Sami received All Conference Honorable Mention last season. Sami and Lexi are also our 2022 captains.
Sophomores Anne Cooper and Ava Flintrop came onto the varsity roster later in the season last year, when we had girls out with illness and injury. They have been working hard in the offseason, and will be starting out as our #1 doubles duo.
Freshman Clara Leonard played mostly exhibition for us last season, but also filled in when needed due to injuries and illnesses. She will be stepping up to play singles this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
With only five returning letter winners, we will have many players to keep an eye on. We have many girls that have been putting in a lot of work this summer, looking for a place on the varsity roster. It has been a lot of fun to see the competition in our early practices. We have some younger players who will be getting some varsity playing time.
2021-22 RECAP
Last year was truly a season of illnesses and injuries. We had a very hard time keeping a consistent roster. We ended the season with a 3-14 overall record. One bright spot in that record was the fact that 5 of those losses were by a score of 3-4 — matches that could have gone either way.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
This is a very young team. We lost nine seniors last year. Many of the teams in our conference also lost many to graduation, so it could be an interesting season. I am very excited to see what this young team can do this year. We have several upperclassmen who are trying tennis for the first time this year, and we also have a large group of 7th graders. This is very exciting for the Titan tennis program. Many of these girls have been putting in a lot of work over the summer months, and it is showing early on in practices. With this continued effort and hard work, this team could definitely surprise some of their competition.