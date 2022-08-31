I have three seniors returning and they all come with a ton of varsity experience! I expect them all to lead the team this year. They are Rhyan Fritz, Morgan Schwandt, and Andrea Terwedo.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
There are some younger players that I’m very excited about after our first few days of practice. They work hard and will be around for the next few years to gain experience and keep our team playing hard.
Since our teams haven’t been selected we are still in the tryout stage.
2021-22 RECAP
Record was 7-21 for the season and our conference record was 2-5. We lost our first playoff game and ended the season. We showed great improvement over the season, especially for a team with very little varsity experience!
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
I am excited for the team this season. We won’t be the tallest team in the gym but we are very scrappy and I anticipate our defense to be tough! We don’t have as many girls in our gym as we have had in seasons past, so there will be a lot of opportunity for playing time and volleyball court experience to be gained. Which will help our younger girls to be big contributors as they move up to varsity.
COMPETITION
Our conference always has great competition and great volleyball programs. The favorites are always Mayer Lutheran and Belle Plaine who have had many state appearances in their programs. To compete against these teams and win means you’re a top team in the state!