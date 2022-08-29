FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis By BEN CAMP ben.camp@apgsomn.com Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Brandt reaches full extension to save a ball in the opening set that propelled her to win the point and game. (File Photo/Southernminn.com) COACHESLinda Seaver – Year 36Jenny Miller – JV Coach – first YearCassie Wilke – Middle School Coach – first YearKathy Nesbit – eighth Year VolunteeringBailey Plonske – eighth Year VolunteeringGinger Nesbit – sixth Year VolunteeringJanet Penland – fourth Year Volunteering Bella Holloway (File Photo/Southernminn.com) KEY PLAYERSChloe Brandt (12) – Captain – All Conference 2021 & 2020 & 2019 and State Participant 2021Bella Holloway (12) – CaptainElla Nesbit (12) – Captain – All ConferenceKoreyann Straub (10)Lauren Krause (10)KEEP YOUR EYE ON The team – we are young with great athleticism. They are determined to succeed and push each other.This team has great potential!!2021-22 RECAP Last season’s record: 13-6Conference record: Conference Champs – going undefeatedSection: Lost to Sibley East in the Semi-FinalsChloe Brandt earned first place in the individual sections and participated at the state tournament.LSH graduated many key players from last year but the coaching staff is confident that this team will see great improvement every week.Graduated Gracie Buesgens, Grace Hardel, Mia Schwarz, Morgan Jones, Darbi Dunning, Anna Pavlo, Lauren Miller, Pari Mostighimi and Emily Sullivan2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK We graduated eight seniors last year. But this team has strong senior leadership with a lot of underclassmen hungry to earn their spots on the varsity squad.The youth on this team are athletic with tons of potential for the future.This is a very athletic and competitive team – they have a great spirit and are motivated.The team has a lot of depth and young talent coming up.COMPETITION8 – varsity players graduated4 – returning seniors on this years squad1 – Junior and the rest – LOTS of underclassmen!!!!4 – Volunteer Coaches to assist the girls who are committed and knowledgeableEven though we are one of the smallest teams in the conference we probably have the largest number of girls out for tennis. Anticipating to have almost 30 girls, grades 7-12, out for tennis again! Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coach Conference Athlete Sport Head Coach Eye Robin Hibscher-jv Conference Team Varsity Setter Iris Niki Zitur Volleyball Program Competition Experience Player Chloe Brandt Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Le Sueur man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl Man arrested for driving stolen motorcycle in Le Sueur County Kilkenny man charged with domestic assault Le Sueur, Sibley County reps nominated for Princess Kay Braves close season with 2nd straight Class B Championship title Upcoming Events Aug 30 Le Sueur Rotary Club Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30 AA and Al-Anon Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 31 Grief Support Group for Women Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Sep 1 Red Cross Blood Donation Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1 Knights of Columbus Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Submit an Event