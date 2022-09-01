FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Le Sueur-Henderson football By BEN CAMP ben.camp@apgsomn.com Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ethan Hathaway winds up on a kickoff. (file photo/Southernminn.com) COACHESCo-Head Coaches: Jim Wagner, first year, 14 prior years of coaching experience.Eric Lewis, first year.Assistant coaches: Ben Johnson, first yearColin Everson, first yearJared Thelemann, fifth yearNathan Wentzlaff, first yearJeremy Goltz, third yearDylan Feeney, first year David King wraps up a runner and brings him down hard as his teammates converge. (File Photo/Southernminn.com) RosterFreshmenGeorge DohertyLuca GreenigLucas KahlowJoe LewisJack MillerLuke MillerCarter NelsonIzaak ParksKaiden ReinhardtSam WagnerSebastian WilliamsJackson WolfLuca GreenigAlex HaasPayton TellijohnSophomoresBrody BerndtWyatt GenelinConnor HankJoe HuttonNolan WeberLiam WestCarter WilkeJayden KotasekJuniorsMitchell BoeseAyden ChristMalik GonzalezEthan HathawayDavid KingConnor SchultzTalen SchwandtIan NelsonSeniorsBeau BeckerBen BraheeAndy GenelinBen MillerJack SteinbornAidan StromCarter WilmesLanden FaheyCayden LunaKEY PLAYERSWe have a healthy number of returning seniors that have played a lot of football for us in recent years.Beau Becker, Ben Brahee, Andy Genelin, Ben Miller, Jack Steinborn, Aidan Strom, Carter Wilmes, Landen Fahey and Cayden Luna.They are very engaged in the process of moving the team forward.KEEP YOUR EYE ON Mitchell Boese, Ayden Christ, Malik Gonzalez, Ethan Hathaway, David King, Connor Schultz, Talen Schwandt and Ian Nelson.Many of these players got time last year also. Some of them were only sophomores last year, but due to injury played a significant amount of time. We look for them all to give us plenty of depth.2021-22 RECAP The last year we did not have the successes win’s/losses'-wise that we’d hoped for, however we had plenty of kids get a great amount of playing time and we are hopeful that will pay off this year.2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK Our goal is to improve daily and be playing our best ball at the end of the year.COMPETITIONWe have very good teams in our section. Blue Earth and Maple River have been powerhouses over the past few years, and likely are the favorite again this year.BY THE NUMBERS38 - total players9 - Seniors15 - Freshman Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coach Conference Athlete Sport Head Coach Eye Robin Hibscher-jv Conference Team Varsity Setter Iris Niki Zitur Volleyball Program Competition Experience Chloe Brandt Place Jim Wagner Senior Mitchell Boese Freshman Malik Gonzalez Ethan Hathaway Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Le Sueur man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl Man arrested for driving stolen motorcycle in Le Sueur County Kilkenny man charged with domestic assault Le Sueur man arrested on child pornography charge Waseca man charged in Waterville car theft Upcoming Events Sep 1 Red Cross Blood Donation Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1 Knights of Columbus Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1 Le Sueur Saddle Club Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1 Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 2 Closed AA Fri, Sep 2, 2022 Submit an Event