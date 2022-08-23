Tuesday morning the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team officially opened the 2022 fall season when the Giants welcomed Delano and Apple Valley to compete in a triangular. Despite doing battle with a pair of quality class AA tennis programs, the Giants showed promise with the team’s young but talented core, dropping the matchup with the Tigers 7-0 before earning a pair of victories in a 5-2 loss to the Eagles.
“We have a very young squad this season, so for their first varsity matches I felt that they handled their nerves very well and executed the things that we have been working on in practice,” noted LS-H head coach Linda Seaver.
Returning state qualifier Chloe Brandt faced great competition at No. 1 singles to open the season, ultimately falling in both matchups.
In the competition with Apple Valley, Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway, playing in the No. 1 doubles spot, earned an impressive 2-0 (6-1, 6-4) victory.
“At No. 1 doubles Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway did an excellent job executing strong doubles points and setting each other up during the points while moving on the court,” said Seaver.
Maggie Froelich earned the second victory against the Eagles in the singles No. 4 spot as she rebounded from a 6-2 first set loss to win 2-1 (2-6, 6-1, 10-1).
LS-H will return to the courts Thursday, August 25 at 4:15 p.m. when the team hosts United South Central.