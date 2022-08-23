8.25 Ella Nesbit.JPG

Ella Nesbit (Left) strikes the ball as her doubles partner Koreyann Straub defends the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday morning the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team officially opened the 2022 fall season when the Giants welcomed Delano and Apple Valley to compete in a triangular. Despite doing battle with a pair of quality class AA tennis programs, the Giants showed promise with the team’s young but talented core, dropping the matchup with the Tigers 7-0 before earning a pair of victories in a 5-2 loss to the Eagles.

8.25 Chloe Brandt.JPG

Chloe Brandt winds up to return a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.25 Koreyann Straub.JPG

Koreyann Straub makes a play at the net for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

