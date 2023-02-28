12.15 George Doherty.jpg

George Doherty. (file photo)

Norwood Young America H.S. was the site of the Section 4A Individual Wrestling Championships all day Saturday. The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestlers proved up to the task as a pair of wrestlers, George Doherty and Dalton Wilson, qualified for state while six other wrestlers earned top five finishes for the Giants.


(LSH WR) Dalton Wilson.JPG

Dalton Wilson (File photo)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments