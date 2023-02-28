Norwood Young America H.S. was the site of the Section 4A Individual Wrestling Championships all day Saturday. The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestlers proved up to the task as a pair of wrestlers, George Doherty and Dalton Wilson, qualified for state while six other wrestlers earned top five finishes for the Giants.
Wilson's path to state saw him reach the section title match with a pair of fall victories before suffering a fall defeat to finish second in the section. Doherty, on the other hand, claimed the section title as he earned fall victories in all three of his matches as he wrestled for a total of five minutes and 42 seconds on his way to St. Paul.
Also earning top-five finishes for the Giants were Colton Wilson (third), Waylon Thieke (fifth), Wyatt Genelin (fifth), Andy Genelin (fifth), Peyton Tellijohn (third) and Carter Nelson (fifth)
The individual state competition begins Friday, March 3 at the Excel Energy Center and goes through Saturday night. Information regarding ticketing and scheduling can be obtained on the MSHSL website.
106 - Nate Lansing (19-28) placed 7th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-28 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Ryker Clobes (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 19-16 won by fall over Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-28 (Fall 2:33)
Cons. Round 2 - Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-28 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - John Weiss (Eden Valley-Watkins) 5-13 won by decision over Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-28 (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match - Nate Lansing (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-28 received a bye () (Bye)
113 - Colton Wilson (31-5) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Raydon Graham (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 40-8 won by decision over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-5 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Semi - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-5 won by fall over Ryder Schwieters (Kimball Area) 9-32 (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-5 won by fall over Nate Venske (Central Public Schools) 14-30 (Fall 1:27)
2nd Place Match - Micah Gregory (Trinity School at River Ridge) 32-13 won by decision over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-5 (Dec 10-3)
120 - Dalton Wilson (40-10) placed 2nd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-10 won by fall over Joseph Nicklaus (Trinity School at River Ridge) 11-16 (Fall 0:30)
Semifinal - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-10 won by fall over William Serbus (Kimball Area) 26-21 (Fall 3:55)
1st Place Match - Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 37-3 won by fall over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-10 (Fall 2:00)
2nd Place Match - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 40-10 won by no contest over William Serbus (Kimball Area) 26-21 (NC)
126 - Waylon Thieke (27-23) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Collin Degn (Central Public Schools) 34-9 won by major decision over Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-23 (MD 14-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-23 won by fall over Joseph Pepin (St. Agnes) 7-23 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Semi - Ryder Schmidt (Eden Valley-Watkins) 22-19 won in sudden victory - 1 over Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-23 (SV-1 2-0)
5th Place Match - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-23 won by decision over Tegan Miller (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 11-14 (Dec 5-0)
132 - Owen Greenig (20-28) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Owen Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-28 won by fall over Bravo Niyonkuru (Minneapolis North Community) 20-28 (Fall 3:04)
Quarterfinal - Mark Schiefelbein (Kimball Area) 30-12 won by fall over Owen Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-28 (Fall 0:21)
Cons. Round 2 - Owen Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-28 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Roman Holland (Central Public Schools) 12-23 won by fall over Owen Greenig (LeSueur-Henderson) 20-28 (Fall 1:33)
138 - Luke Miller (18-26) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dominic McNamara (Trinity School at River Ridge) 11-23 won by decision over Luke Miller (LeSueur-Henderson) 18-26 (Dec 10-5)
Cons. Round 1 - Luke Miller (LeSueur-Henderson) 18-26 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Atley Strack (Sibley East) 8-8 won by fall over Luke Miller (LeSueur-Henderson) 18-26 (Fall 2:45)
145 - Isaac Holloway (12-29) placed 7th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-29 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tyler Neubarth (Central Public Schools) 32-18 won by fall over Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-29 (Fall 1:53)
Cons. Round 2 - Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-29 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Thomas Thompson (Eden Valley-Watkins) 6-22 won by tech fall over Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-29 (TF-1.5 2:01 (16-0))
7th Place Match - Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-29 received a bye () (Bye)
160 - Wyatt Genelin (33-17) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jathan Mendoza (Sibley East) 30-20 won by decision over Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-17 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-17 won by fall over Tanner Neubarth (Central Public Schools) 11-31 (Fall 1:09)
Cons. Semi - Isaac Cain (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 25-9 won by decision over Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-17 (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match - Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-17 won by fall over Jacob McLaughlin (St. Agnes) 35-13 (Fall 3:56)
170 - Andy Genelin (24-25) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-25 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Caden Guggisberg (Kimball Area) 25-20 won by fall over Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-25 (Fall 1:30)
Cons. Round 2 - Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-25 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-25 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Treyce Ludwig (Eden Valley-Watkins) 28-23 won by fall over Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-25 (Fall 5:08)
5th Place Match - Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 24-25 won by fall over Saveon Rendo (Minneapolis North Community) 18-14 (Fall 3:31)
182 - Peyton Tellijohn (31-13) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-13 won by fall over Bryce Urness (Central Public Schools) 2-7 (Fall 1:40)
Semifinal - Hank Meyer (Kimball Area) 35-9 won by decision over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-13 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Semi - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-13 won by fall over Carter Scheeler (Eden Valley-Watkins) 12-19 (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match - Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-13 won by decision over Charlie Witzel (St. Agnes) 35-12 (Dec 2-0)
2nd Place Match - Tyler Graczyk (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 24-12 won by decision over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 31-13 (Dec 5-1)
195 - George Doherty (39-10) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 39-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 39-10 won by fall over Sam Clyde (St. Agnes) 14-30 (Fall 1:30)
Semifinal - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 39-10 won by fall over Garret Rosenow (Kimball Area) 18-20 (Fall 0:50)
1st Place Match - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 39-10 won by fall over Sonnie DeHeer (Eden Valley-Watkins) 28-14 (Fall 3:22)
220 - Carter Nelson (22-22) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Daniel Romero (St. Agnes) 27-14 won by decision over Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-22 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Mitchell Lipinski (Eden Valley-Watkins) 19-20 won by decision over Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-22 (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match - Carter Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-22 received a bye () (Bye)
285 - Ian Nelson (11-20) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ian Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Nick Becker (Eden Valley-Watkins) 20-11 won by fall over Ian Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-20 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Round 2 - Ian Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Ian Nelson (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-20 received a bye () (Bye)