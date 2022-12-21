Presenting the check to the foundation a week ago were organizers Melissa (Clark) Straten (left) and Carynn Klingel (second from left), Cleveland volleyball 2023 captain Savannah Meyer (third from right) and assistant coach Bree Meyer (right). (Photo courtesy of Bree Meyer)
When it comes to a volleyball court, St. Clair, Mankato Loyola and Cleveland are fierce rivals, but together this fall, the players worked in harmony with Dig N’Pink to support local patients who are being treated for cancer.
The $20,000 they raised, through silent auctions, shirt sales and donations, went to the Mankato Clinic Foundation and will be distributed to patients via gift cards.
Presenting the check to the foundation a week ago were organizers Melissa (Clark) Straten (left) and Carynn Klingel (second from left), Cleveland volleyball 2023 captain Savannah Meyer (third from right) and assistant coach Bree Meyer (right).
“Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way,” said Bree Meyer. “Dig’N Pink is a great way to help.”
Strachan has ties to both Cleveland and Loyola, a student and one school and later the other. Volleyball is an appropriate vehicle for the fundraiser, she said, because it is played during October, breast cancer awareness month. She has arranged Dig N’Pink with Clipper volleyball for several years.
“One of my friends was diagnosed with breast cancer, so we as a team decided to raise money and raise awareness,” she said.