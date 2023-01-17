The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team went into Monday's contest against the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds with a three-game winning streak and the arrows pointing up for the team. A 21 rebound performance from Dylan Graff, breaking the school record, led the Giants but turnovers doomed the team as they fell to the Thunderbirds 79-60.
With the loss, LS-H is now 4-6 (2-2 MRC) on the season.
The game opened with the teams trading baskets and G-F-W built an early 16-10 lead thanks to the combination of defensive pressure and the atypical 1-3-1 defensive zone that flooded passing lanes. Forcing several turnovers in a row, the Thunderbirds went on an 11-0 run to lead 27-10 with 5:55 remaining in the first half and would never truly look back.
The Giants would cut the lead down to 16 a few times in the second half as the zone did allow Graff to do major work in the post when the inlet passes were on the money. With multiple put-backs and overpowering play at the rim, Graff would go on to not only break the school record with 21 boards, he would also lead the team in scoring with 26 points.
The Thunderbirds offense was a team effort as they ended the game with four players scoring in double figures and Grant Adams of the Giants finished the game 17 points to finish second behind Graff. Cayden Luna was the team leader in assists with six in the loss.
LS-H will return to the hardwood Thursday, Jan 19 when the team travels to Lester Prairie for a conference matchup against the Bulldogs.