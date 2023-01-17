1.19 Dylan Graff.jpg

Dylan Graff uses a post spin move to put in a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team went into Monday's contest against the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds with a three-game winning streak and the arrows pointing up for the team. A 21 rebound performance from Dylan Graff, breaking the school record, led the Giants but turnovers doomed the team as they fell to the Thunderbirds 79-60.


1.19 Grant Adams.jpg

Grant Adams absorbs the contact as he goes for the layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 Cayden Luna.jpg

Cayden Luna strikes from downtown. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 Bryson Steinborn.jpg

Bryson Steinborn dribbles past the defender at the top of the key. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

