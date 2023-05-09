Friday evening, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field team traveled to compete in the NRHEG Invitational. The Crusader boys finished fourth in the invite with 31 points while the girls finished fifth with 44 team points.
Top finishes for the girls began with Lauren Yenish and Maddie Huiras claiming third and fourth in the 100m hurdles with times of 18.24 and 18.37 respectively. Huiras (50.23) and Yenish (55.35) found even more success in the 300m hurdles where they finished first and third respectively.
In the 1600m run, Hannah Coudron claimed fourth for the Crusaders with a time of 7:24.45.
The high jump saw Kylie Kolars finish third with a top clear of 4'6" before she went on to finish second in the long jump with a top mark of 14'6.5". Reagan Tiegs finished third in the triple jump with a PR mark of 30'3".
The top relay finish for ML/C came in the 4x800m race where Molly Koester, Teya Waagner, Lilly Mock and Lilly Philips finished second with a time of 12:37.97.
Highlights for the boys began with Casey Fogal earning fifth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 19.27. In the 800m run, Soren Kelly posted a PR time of 2:12.44 to finish third while Alvaro Castellanos finished fourth with a time of 2:19.61.
Kelly (4:51.76) was then joined by Corbin Deichman (5:05.59) to finish third and fifth in the 1600m as both set new PR's. In the 3200m run, James Younge finished fourth with a time of 11:24.48.
Christian Barker finished fourth in the discus throw with a top mark of 105'5" and in the high jump, Chase Kijenski finished fifth with a clear of 5'6". In the pole vault, Nicholas Huisken finished fourth with a top clear of 9'9".