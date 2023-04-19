Sports Reporter
The Mankato Loyola-Cleveland Track and Field Team competed at the LCWM/N invite in Lake Crystal Tuesday night. Both the boys and girls teams finished fifth overall in the contest
Highlights:
Simon Morgan placed first in the 110 meter high hurdles (16.01)
Savannah Meyer placed first in the 1600 meter run (5:44.55)
Thayne Remiger placed first in the boys high jump (5’05.00”)
Girls team scores:
1) Jackson County Central 192 2) River Valley 127 3) LCWM-Nicollet 95 4) Mt. Lake Area — Comfrey 54 5) Loyola/Cleveland 46 6) G-F-W 32 7) M/T/GHEC/ML 7
Boys team scores:
1) Jackson County Central 127 2) LCWM-Nicollet 100 3) Mt. Lake Area — Comfrey 78 4) G-F-W 76 5) Loyola/Cleveland 72 6) River Valley 61 7) M/T/GHEC/ML 44
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.