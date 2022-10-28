Section 2A runner-up Mankato Loyola-Cleveland.JPG

The 2022 Section 2A Runner-Up Mankato Loyola/Cleveland Crusaders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Norwood Young America's Baylor Regional Park was the site of the 2022 Section 2A Cross Country meet, and the runners couldn't have asked for better conditions on a gorgeous fall evening.


11.3 girls all-section .JPG

The 2022 2A All-Section members including ML/C freshman Molly Koester (top-left) (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.3 Molly Koester.JPG

Molly Koester rounds the final turn of the meet on the way down the home-stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.3 mlc group.JPG

A group of Crusader runners including Soren Kelley (373), James Younge (378) and Nathan Strobel (376) make the first large turn of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.3 Lily Phillips and Charlotte Kirschner.JPG

Lily Phillips (middle) and Charlotte Kirschner (right) leading a pack of runners. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments