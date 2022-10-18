Tuesday evening, the Valley Conference Cross Country Champion Meet was hosted by Lake Crystal high school. A quartet of all-conference performances led the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys team to a conference title while three all-conference runners gave the Crusader girls a second-place finish.
The boys were led by Soren Kelly who finished third overall with a time of 17:46 followed shortly afterwards by James Younge (14:47), a mere second later and Nathan Strobel (17:50), just three seconds after that. Sam Vetter claimed eighth-place with a time of 18:05 to wrap up the all-conference performers while Corbin Deichman rounded out the team scoring with a time of 18:15 to finish 11th and earn all-conference honorable mention.
Jordan Rossow (18:25) and Carter Zimmerman (18:54) finished 13th and 15th to both earn all-conference honorable mention awards as well.
On the girls side of the competition, Molly Koester led the way with a time of 22:23 to finish second while Charlotte Kirschner (23:22) and Lily Phillips (24:19) finished sixth and ninth to earn All-Conference as well. Cora Koester (25:03) and Jewel Factor (27:12) rounded out the team scoring finishing 11th and 15th respectively to both earn all-conference honorable mention awards.
With the conference meet concluded, the Crusaders will begin preparations for the section meet which is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 27 at Baylor Regional Park with races beginning at 4 p.m.