Tuesday evening, the Valley Conference Cross Country Champion Meet was hosted by Lake Crystal high school. A quartet of all-conference performances led the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys team to a conference title while three all-conference runners gave the Crusader girls a second-place finish.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments