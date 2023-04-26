Tuesday night, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field team traveled to Blooming Prairie to compete in an invitational featuring eight teams on the girls side and seven teams for the boys. The Crusader boys finishes first with a team score of 123 while the girls claimed third with a score of 76.5.
Highlights for the boys began with Simon Morgan and Casey Fogal claiming second and fourth respectively in the 110 meter hurdles, posting times of 15.88 and 18.84. Morgan picked up another top-five finish in the 200m dash with a time of 25.42 to claim fifth.
In the 300m hurdles, Chase Kijenski finished third with a time of 47.03 while Fogal claimed fifth with a time of 49.53. Nichollas Huisken and Kyle Zimmerman finished second and fifth respectively in the 400m run with times of 56.62 and 59.87.
In the 800m run, Soren Kelly (2:17.46) and James Younge (2:20.08) would claim first and third respectively, followed by Kelly, Sam Vetter and Young sweeping the top three spots in the 1600m run with times of 4:58.36, 5:03.31 and 5:06.23.
The boys once again swept the field in the 3200m run with Corbin Deichman (10:56.56), Nathan Strobel (11:07.21) and TJ Waldron (11:26.81) taking the top three finishes.
In the pole vault, Nicholas Huisken finished third overall with a top clear of 10’ even.
Top relay finishes for the boys came in the 4x200m relay and 4x400m relay with the teams of Strobel, Kann, Huisken and Morgan claiming third with a time of 1:39.59 followed by the team of Kann, Huisken, Kijenski and Vetter finishing third with a time of 3:53.20.
The event ended with the team of Castellanos, Strobel, K. Zimmerman and C. Zimmerman finishing second in the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:09.48.
For the girls, highlights began with Maddie Huiras and Lauren Yenish claiming second and fourth respectively in the 100m hurdles with times of 17.90 and 18.65. In the 300m hurdles, Huiras finished second with a time of 49.42 while Yenish claimed third with a time of 53.45.
In the 800m run, Savannah Meyer finished second overall with a time of 2:31.74. Teya Waagner would go on to finish fifth in the 1600m run for the Crusaders and Molly Koester, (13:36.86), Lilly Philips (14:41.99) and Hannah Coudron (15:23.60) finished second, fourth and fifth respectively in the 3200m run.
In the high jump, Kylie Kolars claimed second place with a top clear of 5’2” while Kamryn Lyndsay finished fifth with a mark of 4’8”.
The girls relay highlights came in the 4x400m and 4x800m races where the teams of Huiras, Meyer, Aguiriano and Yenish (4:32.72) claimed second in the shorter event before Meyer, Waagner, Mock and Koster (11:57.89) claimed second in the 4x800m relay.
The Crusaders are scheduled to return to the track Thursday, April 27 when they travel to New Ulm for a meet.