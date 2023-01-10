Two days removed from competing in a triangular at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area, the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestlers made the short trip to Tri-City United to compete in the TCU Invite, a five-team tournament. With Colton Wilson (113) claiming first place for the Giants in his weight class, LS-H was able to finish fourth as a team in the tournament.
Joining Wilson with top finishes for the Giants were Dalton Wilson (120) and Wyatt Genelin (160) who both finished second while Andy Genelin (170) and George Doherty (220) both claimed third.
The Giants will get some time off before returning to action Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they host Faribault and Madelia/Truman for a triangular.
113: Round 1 - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Torrey Paplow (Fairmont-Martin County West) (Fall 0:49)
Round 2 - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Keegan O`Meara (Tri-City United) (Fall 1:42)
Round 3 - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Julio Alejandro (Sibley East) (Dec 2-0)
120: Round 1 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Maddex Faber (Fairmont-Martin County West) (TF 15-0 0:00)
Round 2 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) (TF 16-0 0:00)
Round 3 - Benito Diaz (Sibley East) over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) (MD 12-1)
126: Round 1 - Waylon Thieke (LeSueur-Henderson) over Christian Sotelo (Sibley East) (Dec 4-2)