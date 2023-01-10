Two days removed from competing in a triangular at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area, the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestlers made the short trip to Tri-City United to compete in the TCU Invite, a five-team tournament. With Colton Wilson (113) claiming first place for the Giants in his weight class, LS-H was able to finish fourth as a team in the tournament.


