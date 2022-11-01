Tuesday night, the Cleveland Clipper volleyball team faced off against the Springfield Tigers in St. Peter with the teams playing for the right to advance to the Section 2A South sub-section title match Thursday night. As the top seed in the South sub-section, the Clippers took care of business and defeated the Tigers 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-18), securing a place in the sub-section title match for the second-straight season.
"We played pretty good overall," said senior libero Emma Sweere. "We had some struggles but were able to pull back pretty easily as our hitters did well and found their spots while there were some good blocks and the serving was good as we had quite a few aces."
Things didn't start super well for the Clippers with the Tigers jumping ahead to a 4-1 lead as some early game jitters were evident. Cleveland found its groove pretty early though and responded with an 11-3 run punctuated by several blocks along the line while the back row defenders made play-after-play.
"Our defense was amazing tonight," noted Sweere. "We were super scrappy, picking up everything and everyone was talking and cheering each other on so there was a lot of positivity."
The Clippers would use a 5-0 run late in the set to take a 22-11 lead that would be too much for Springfield to overcome, giving Cleveland the 1-0 lead after the team earned the 25-14 victory.
In the second set, neither team was able to pull away as the service game for both teams struggled throughout the set. The first significant lead came with the Clippers pulled ahead with a 22-19 lead but the Tigers once again responded, tying the set at 22-22 and forcing a Cleveland timeout.
The teams would trade points before a side-out gave the Clippers a 24-23 lead and after a furious back-and-fourth, a stray ball towards the net was redirected by Cleveland setter Greta Hahn into a defensive gap for the set point, giving the Clippers to a commanding 2-0 lead.
The third set began similar to the second with neither team gaining an advantage in the early going. After the Tigers cut Cleveland's lead to 10-9 the Clippers would respond with a 4-0 run punctuated by a pair of crushing kills from Ava Hahn while eighth grader Melia Sathoff made trouble for Springfield with some dangerous serves.
Serving would continue to push the Clippers ahead with Savannah Meyer dropping in a series of beautifully placed serves that the Tigers struggled to handle, pushing Cleveland to a 20-10 lead that would allow the team to cruise to the victory.
"The serve is everything so if you can throw them off their game you have already won," noted Sweere.
With the victory in hand, the Clippers will begin preparations for the Section 2A South Sub-Section title match which takes place Thursday, Nov. 3 at Mankato East High School. Cleveland will take on the Cedar Mountain Cougars who defeated Martin County West 3-0 and enters the match with a record of 20-8.
"I think having experienced the sub-section championship game last season will help because most of us are used to the big stage and have experienced the nerves and pressure," added Sweere.