11.3 Emma Sweere.JPG

Emma Sweere receives a serve for the Clippers. (Ben Camp/Southernmin.com)

Tuesday night, the Cleveland Clipper volleyball team faced off against the Springfield Tigers in St. Peter with the teams playing for the right to advance to the Section 2A South sub-section title match Thursday night. As the top seed in the South sub-section, the Clippers took care of business and defeated the Tigers 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-18), securing a place in the sub-section title match for the second-straight season.


11.3 Ava Hahn.JPG

Ava Hahn smashes a kill off the Tiger block. (Ben Camp/Southernmin.com)
11.3 Harley Connor.JPG

Harley Conner sends a serve away for Cleveland as the Clipper student section, adorned in Christmas clothing, cheer her on. (Ben Camp/Southernmin.com)
11.3 Sarena Remiger.JPG

Sarena Remiger puts up a solid block at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernmin.com)
11.3 Savannah Meyer.JPG

Savannah Meyer makes a lunging dig. (Ben Camp/Southernmin.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments