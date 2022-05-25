Harley Connor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, and, adding six more runs in the frame, the Clippers never glanced backwards in a 15-0, four-inning rout over Martin County West.
The Friday game was part of the Valley Conference Showcase tournament at Caswell Park.
The Clippers had beaten the MCW 10-5 earlier in the season, but the Mavericks only lost four games after that, all to quality non-conference teams, and had a slightly higher QRF (ranking score) than the Clippers going into the showcase, where they were ranked fourth. The Clippers were rated third.
Head coach Mike Barten expected the last regular-season game would be a competitive one, but it was anything but that.
“Wow, us coming out like that in the first inning against a team that played us tough the last time...I thought it was going to be tight, but the girls came out and played the best they’ve played all year bar none. It was a nice way to ease into the playoffs.”
The Clippers, fifth in the section, host 12-seeded Madelia on Monday at 5:00 pm. The winner takes on the winner of fourth-ranked Springfield vs 13th-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran on the high seed's field.
“If it is a four-five contest, the way we just hit, I like that,” Barten said.
Leading off, Sophie Shouler walked before Connor returned a pitch over the centerfield fence for her first home run of the season.
“It was a little high but right down the middle, a perfect pitch," said the junior catcher.
Emily Kern followed up with a single, and Casandra Connor walked. Kaylee Karels grounded out for an RBI, and Emma Sweere’s triple brought Connor across the plate. Ashley Connor followed up with a single that easily scored Sweere.
Grayce Kortuem reached first on an infield error, and back around, Shouler singled to load the bases. Harley Connor walked to force in one run, and Kern followed with a single for two RBIs and an 8-0 Clipper advantage.
Karels led off the third with a triple and scored on a Lexi Hollerich ground out. Sweere singled, Ashley Connor walked, and Kortuem doubled for an RBI. Up next, Shouler doubled for two RBIs, stole third and scored on a stray pitch to put the Clippers into orbit, 13-0.
In the third, Karels walked, and scored on an Ashley Connor double. Connor crossed the plate on a Kortuem single.
Meanwhile, Kern allowed two hits, and one walk in the three inning she pitched. She fanned one. Throwing for the first time this year, Alanna Hartman in relief gave up one hit while striking out one.
“It was really scary. I was very nervous,” said the junior, “but I felt good once I got on the mound and got into a rhythm."
Shouler had a single, a double and a walk. Harley Connor had a homerun and two walks after that. Kern had two singles. Karels had a triple. Sweere had a triple and a single. Ashley Connor had a single and a double and a walk. Kortuem had a double and a single.
MCW had two errors, one more than the Clippers.
It was the first time the conference held showcase in since 2019. After, All-Conference awards were presented with, as usual, Barten as emcee. For the Clippers, Emily Kern (above right) and Emma Sweere (second from right) made the first team. Karels (second from left) made the second team. Harley Connor (left) was an honorable mention.
In the premier showcase game, Nicollet beat conference winner Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. The Raiders lost to the Knights twice during the regular season.
In the section, Nicollet is number one, New Ulm Cathedral is ranked second, and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s is number three.