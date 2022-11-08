Aiming for an opportunity to play in the MSHSL State Tournament, the Cleveland Clipper volleyball team returned to St. Peter high school for the Section 2A Championship match against the defending state champion Mayer Lutheran Crusaders.
Despite an incredibly well played second-set, the Clippers were unable to overcome the overwhelming power of Mayer Lutheran's attack, ultimately falling 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-16) and seeing their season come to a close. With the year concluded, Cleveland posted a record of 22-10 (8-0 VC) having achieved a perfect conference record and earning the Section 2A South Sub-Section title.
The match also served as the final games for the Clippers five seniors and their storied careers. Emma Sweere, Jersey Kellie, Lexi Waldron, Harley Connor and Sarena Remiger all played in their final match, having achieved back to back sub-section titles in their final two season.
The opening set began with the Crusaders jumping out to a large lead that the Clippers were never able to full dig into, resulting in a 25-9 win for Mayer Lutheran.
The second set couldn't have been any more different however as a balanced attack paired with an opportunistic performance on the block kept things tight and leading to a 22-20 edge in favor of the Crusaders. After a Mayer Lutheran timeout, the Clippers couldn't get anything going which resulted in three straight points for the Crusaders, allowing them to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set would once again see Mayer Lutheran build a large lead and while Cleveland would manage better than in the opening set, it wouldn't be enough as the Crusaders pulled away to secure the sweep.