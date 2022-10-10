A Monday night volleyball matchup between Cleveland and Le Sueur-Henderson high schools proved to be a lopsided affair that benefited the Clippers. After the Giants matched points through the first 14 in set one, Cleveland controlled the rest of the match, with several significant runs, winning 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-14).
For Cleveland, the win improves their record on the season to 18-9 (7-0 in the Valley Conference) with a single match remaining in the regular season, a Tuesday night battle, where the Clippers will host Madelia.
Le-Sueur Henderson on the other hand drops to 5-17 (3-3 in the Minnesota River Conference) with two more matches remaining in the regular season.
The opening set of the match began fairly evenly, with both the Clipper and Giant attacks hitting their marks, resulting in a narrow 14-12 lead for Cleveland midway through. The Clippers used a 6-0 run to pull away that was powered by a dangerous series of serves from Ava Hahn that proved difficult to handle.
The first set would ultimately go to Cleveland and the second set had a similar beginning with the teams fighting to a 4-4 tie. A lot of the Giants success came at the net, where the block of Brynn Biedscheid, as well as Morgan Gregersen, sent back several shots or forced the Clippers attackers to adjust.
Ultimately though, adjust is what Cleveland would do with a 12-0 run that once again featured a mixture of dangerous serves and stellar defensive play, anchored by libero Emma Sweere. The Clippers would win the second set 25-14, and a 9-0 run to open the third set would all but seal the victory.
LS-H will return to action Monday, Oct. 17 when the team travels to take on the St. Clair Cyclones.