10.13 Rhyan Fritz and Andrea Terwedo.JPG

Rhayn Fritz digs out a Clipper attack with Andrea Terwedo backing her up. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A Monday night volleyball matchup between Cleveland and Le Sueur-Henderson high schools proved to be a lopsided affair that benefited the Clippers. After the Giants matched points through the first 14 in set one, Cleveland controlled the rest of the match, with several significant runs, winning 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-14).

10.13 Ava Hahn.JPG

Cleveland outside hitter Ava Hahn smashes an attack at the Giant defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Brynn Biedscheid.JPG

Brynn Biedscheid hammers an attack around Clipper defender Ava Hahn. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Bailey Lehman.JPG

LS-H's Bailey Lehman uses touch at the net for an attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Harley Connor.JPG

Harley Connor stretches to return a serve. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Melia Sathoff.JPG

Melia Sathoff strikes a serve for the Clippers. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

