Kale Kelley on the run. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public schools/Richard Rohlfing)

Facing off against the top seeded Lester Prairie Bulldogs in the opening round of the section 2A playoffs was always going to be a challenge for the young Cleveland Clipper football team. Fighting through adversity and growth as they had all year long, the Clippers continued to gain experience at the highest level, ultimately falling to the Bulldogs 37-0.


