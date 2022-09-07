Thursday evening the Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran Clipper football team opened the 2022 season with a home battle against the Wabasha Kellogg Falcons. Despite allowing the Falcons to score first, the Clippers would respond with lockdown defense and a dominant ground game to score 20 unanswered points on the way to a 20-8 victory.
Wabasha-Kellogg opened the game with a long drive, moving down the field before going ahead with a three-yard touchdown run followed by a successful two point conversion. That would be all for the Falcons though and the first response that the Clippers had came on a bizarre play.
Henry Strobel broke through for a 16-yard run but fumbled on the play before Carson Lyons scooped up the loose ball and ran the final three yards for the touchdown. A successful two point conversion on a pass from Blake Lyons to Kale Kelley tied the game at 8-8 where it would remain going into the half.
Making his first ever appearance in a football game, Jaxon Libby, of Immanuel Lutheran, scored the final two touchdowns of the game, one from 13 yards out and the other from 24, as he would go on to finish with 105 yards on 13 carries.
Strobel added 80 yards on 10 carries for the Clippers while Kelley led the way on the receiving end with 95 yards on four catches.
The victory gives Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran a 1-0 record before they return to the gridiron Friday, Sep. 9 with a road matchup against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.