Full moon racing and Kids Night made for an eventful night of racing action. Aaron Brinkman took the lead on lap four of the Jerry’s Home Quality Foods Auto Cross feature from the 01 of Justin McConnell and remained the leader to win the flag to flag race. McConnell took second and Dylan Braunworth crossed the line in third.
Joe Huseby started on the pole position in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature and by lap No. 3 Nate Manderfield took the lead from him after a yellow flag came out when the 32 of Chad Volk got a flat tire and went to the work area. On the restart, Manderfield got around Huseby along with Tayte Harazin. By the fifth lap, Cory Probst had moved up from his 12th place start and joined the front of the field. He was the leader for the remaining eight laps to win the race ahead of Manderfield and Taylor Manderfield followed him to the finish line to take third place while Harazin finished in a solid fourth place.
The Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature was led from start to finish by Jerry Coopman in the flag to flag race. He encountered lapped traffic on lap nine and ten but was able to distance himself from second-place finisher #50 Brett McConnell and Justin Dose took third place.
The eXmark Outlaw feature was challenging to get underway with a first lap yellow flag when the 3k of Karl Hewitt had an incident. The first leader of the race was Mark Oestreich but by lap two Chad Schroeder had the lead. Another yellow was thrown when Hewitt once again tried to get around a car and made contact. He then ended his race night and went to the pit. Schroeder took the lead again but this time with the 75c Cory Probst challenging him for the top spot as both of these drivers were racing multiple divisions. In the end, Schroeder took the checkered first with Probst taking second and the 7k of Jonathan Schroeder finishing third.
Jeff Lloyd led the first eight laps of the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature. On lap three the red flag was out for the 7l of Eric Larson who had rolled over and ended his night. Ridge Larson was involved also and ended his night. On the restart, Lloyd once again took command of the race but with Matt Looft racing side by side. On lap No. 9, another yellow came out when multiple cars got caught up the a wreck when the 39r spun out. That gave Matt Looft the opportunity he was looking for as he took the lead on the restart and remained the leader to win the race. Lloyd was able to hold onto 2 nd place and JJ Reimers took third place.
A first lap yellow flag occurred when a car got up and over the car 55 car of Brandon Allen which put Allen in the infield. On the restart, Justin Allen took the lead from his pole position start and had a commanding lead until another yellow came out for the 00 car of Andrew Allen as he left the racing surface in turn No. 4, however he was ok and resumed the race. The next lap Matt Johnson and the 24g had an encounter which put Johnson to the back on the restart. On the next lap another red flag came out when the 24B driven by Scott Winters got too high in turn #4 and rolled, he was ok but both the 24 cars were out of contention. With only two laps left Justin Allen was able to hold of Owen Carlson to win his first feature of the year. Mike Stien took third ahead of Bill Johnson.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Cars saw 26 cars in the feature line up. Once again a first lap yellow flag came out when the 18x of Dan Eckblad spun around and went to the work area, he was able to restart. But the 9z of AJ Zimmerman lost his rear-end which caused a bit chaos in turn No. 1 when the 00 landed on top of it. Zimmerman was out of the race. The #30 Dave Moriarty took the lead from Mason Goettl on the second lap and remained the leader. He was hungry for a win as he raced side by side for several laps with Paul Burger but in the end, Moriarty who had started fourth won the race. Burger took second and Matt Schauer took third.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature saw Todd Stinehart win his first feature of the year as he from the second row start and remained the leader the entire distance to win the race. Clint Hatlestad took second and Trent Loverude who had caused a yellow flag in the first lap moved up to third place from restarting in the rear of the field. A yellow flag came out when the 71n of Rick Nelson spun and sat on the track in lap No. 6, that ended his night of racing.