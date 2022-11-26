12.1 Diego Hettig.jpg

Saturday evening, the Minnesota River Bulldogs and Faribault Falcon boys hockey teams opened the 2022-23 season with an intense back and forth game that couldn't be decided in regulation. With two unanswered goals down the stretch, the Bulldogs forced overtime where Drew Simonette of Minnesota River was able to score the sudden death goal to earn the win.


12.1 Dylan Westerman.jpg
12.1 Hayden Stensrud.jpg
12.1 Kaden Throdahl.jpg
12.1 Drew Simonette.jpg

