1.26 Travis Kotek.jpg

Travis Kotek gets the puck deep in the Dragon zone before flipping the puck on goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After an 8-0 thrashing of Redwood Valley the night before, the Minnesota River boys hockey team hosted the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons Saturday afternoon. Despite jumping out to a 2-1 lead, the Bulldogs ultimately fell behind with just under six minutes to before an empty netter put the game out of reach, leading to a 5-2 win for the Dragons.


1.26 Brooks Reicks.jpg

Brooks Reicks sends a shot on goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.26 Kaden Throdahl.jpg

Kaden Throdahl skates past a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments