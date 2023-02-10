A season of constant growth and development for the Minnesota River girls hockey team came to a sudden halt Thursday night, as it hosted the Waconia Wildcats in the Section 2A quarterfinals in a battle between the fourth and fifth seeds.
Despite several great looking scoring opportunities throughout the game, Wildcat senior goaltender Abigail Elvebak kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard while her teammates scored a trio of goals, giving Waconia the 3-0 victory.
"These girls made leaps and bounds this year, even more than I thought that they would," said Minnesota River head coach Madison Bergren after the game. "We're a young team after we graduated 12 players last year and we have three seniors this year that we will significantly miss."
The loss for the Bulldogs brings their final record for the 2022-23 season to 12-11-3 (8-5-1 BSC), an admittedly surprising success given the massive youth movement within the program this year.
"We've seen in a huge growth from this program," noted Bergren. "I mean we had girls who are running systems they've never run before."
Waconia scored the opening goal of the night in the seventh minute of the first period when a winger brought the puck up the left side boards before sneaking a shot past the Bulldogs goaltender as she cut towards the net. Just over six minutes later, the Wildcats extended their lead with a shot that navigated its way through a huge crowd in front of the net before being redirected into the goal.
The teams traded shots for the remainder of the of the first and early on in the second but it would be Waconia once again who capitalized on a counterattack. With 9:27 remaining in the second period, a similar play to the first goal occurred with a Wildcat skater coming up the left side uncontested where she was able to get the puck up high and over the glove to put the Wildcats up 3-0.
Throughout the third period, the Bulldogs generated several scoring opportunities including an offensive stand that saw Noelle Simonette put back-to-back shots on goal that required impressive saves from the goaltender.
When the final whistle sounded, the teams gathered at center ice for the handshake line and Minnesota River gathered in front of the home crowd to pay respects for the support on the season.
The three seniors for the Bulldogs, co-captain Adrianna Bixby, co-captain Sofie Wilson and Grace Bishop, were surrounded by teammates as tears were shed.
"They had a huge influence even saying that they're the quiet leaders," coach Bergren said of the seniors. "They really do lead by example and we were just telling them in the locker room that they literally have had a winning season every year they played, so it's been pretty fun to have them."
With the season now completed, it's very clear that the future for Minnesota River is bright, and Bergren wanted to make clear how key those three seniors were in setting the table.
"They made a significant impact on the younger girls and they were great mentors to them. They will be severely messed."