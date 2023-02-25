3.2 Travis Kotek.jpg

Travis Kotek reels in the puck before putting it on goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After being delayed a day due to a late February blizzard, the Minnesota River boys hockey team made the short trip to Mankato All Seasons Arena to battle the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars in the Section 3A quarterfinals. The bounces ultimately wouldn't go the way of the Bulldogs however, as the Cougars took a 3-0 lead into the third which allowed them to hold off any rally attempt and earn the 6-2 win, ending the Minnesota River season.


3.2 Judson Narum.jpg

Judson Narum uncorks a shot from the left wing. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.2 Alex Schaffer.jpg

Alex Schaffer rips a shot on goal for the Bulldogs. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

