12.1 Adrianna Bixby.jpg

Adrianna Bixby brings the puck into the Eagles zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Despite a slow start Monday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team gutted out a home battle against the Windom Eagles after a nine-day break. The Bulldogs scored two goals in the opening period and despite not finding the back of the net the rest of the night, they controlled the action on the way to a 2-0 victory.

12.1 Annika Magelee.jpg

Freshman goaltender Annika Magelee uses her skate and stick to send a shot wide. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)


12.1 Makenna Mueller.jpg

Makenna Mueller uncorks a shot for the Bulldogs. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.1 Mckenna Andresen.jpg

McKenna Andresen snaps a shot from the right side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.1 Macey Portner.jpg

Macey Portner skates around a defender in the Windom zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.1 Callie Voeltz.jpg

Callie Voeltz loops behind the net to snag the puck. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

