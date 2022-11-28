Despite a slow start Monday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team gutted out a home battle against the Windom Eagles after a nine-day break. The Bulldogs scored two goals in the opening period and despite not finding the back of the net the rest of the night, they controlled the action on the way to a 2-0 victory.
The win is the second for Minnesota River this season and also the second shutout as freshman goaltender Annika Magelee kept the Eagles off the scoreboard.
"It's been weird and different because i haven't played varsity before this year," said Magelee. "It's a much faster paced game, but i've liked it so far."
Magelee is one of several first-year varsity players for the Bulldogs who have made an instant impact in the early days of the 2022-23 season.
"They're coming out with no fear and playing with a lot of confidence," said senior co-captain Adrianna Bixby. "That's helping the team play with a lot of energy."
Windom began the game with a fairly relentless attack that saw four shots that had to be saved by Magelee before the Bulldogs were able to create a shift in momentum. In the sixth minute of the opening period, Bixby connected on a pass to eighth-grade scoring savant Mckenna Andresen that she flicked past the Eagle goaltender to put Minnesota River in the lead.
She's an exciting player," Bixby said of Andresen, who's scored six goals in her first five games. "She's starting out so strong and has given our team a lot of momentum."
Minnesota River proceeded to pepper the Windom goalie with shots and on their first power play opportunity of the night, the Bulldogs would extend their lead when freshman Claire Hathaway made a slick pass over to fellow freshman Macey Portner who sniped a top-shelf shot over the goalie to light the lamp.
When the dust settled in the first period, despite the early struggles, Minnesota River outshot Windom 12-9, a trend that would continue for the remainder of the night.
While the Bulldogs wouldn't add any goals, the pressure was nonstop as they would finish the game with a 40-18 shots advantage.
The Eagles best look came in the third period when a two-on-one breakaway resulted in a clean look for one of their wings, but Magelee was able to gut down and use her leg pads to send the the puck harmlessly into the corner.
With just over five minutes in regulation, an interference penalty gave Windom a power play, but there was confidence on the Minnesota River side.
"I know I have strong players and defenders in front of me and that we would be able to hold them off," said Magelee.
Hold them off is exactly what they did, allowing just a single shot during the penalty while continuing to control the puck through the penalty kill until the final buzzer sounded.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 2-3-0 (1-2-0 BSC) on the season. They have a quick turnaround with a home game against the Fairmont Cardinals scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.