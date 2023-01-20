GH Grace Bishop.JPG

Bulldogs forward Grace Bishop blocks a shot by Fairmont defender. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey not only celebrated senior night, they celebrated a commanding 5-0 victory over the Mankato West Scarlets. Outshooting the Scarlets 58-4, the Bulldogs dominated every facet of the game as the trio of seniors, Adrianna Bixby, Grace Bishop and Sofie Wilson, were honored for their contributions to the program.


11.24 Sofie Wilson.JPG

Sofie Wilson unleashes a shot towards the net for the Bulldogs. (file  photo/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Adrianna Bixby.jpg

Adrianna Bixby sends a shot towards the net. (File Photo)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments