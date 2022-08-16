The Le Center Braves opened postseason play Saturday morning in Jordan when they did battle with the Becker Buzzards, before facing off with the Eden Prairie Flyers Sunday.
Saturday's game looked to be going the way of the Braves, before the Buzzards managed to score two runs in the bottom of the final inning to stun Le Center 4-3, dropping the Braves into the B bracket. Sunday provided much less drama, with Le Center taking a lead early and limiting Eden Prairie to a single run on the way to a 6-1 victory.
With the victory against the Flyers, the Braves are 1-0 in pool play and will face off with Fergus Falls Saturday, Aug. 20 in Jordan, before doing battle with St. Louis Park Sunday, also in Jordan.
Saturday's game is scheduled for first pitch at 11 a.m., and Sunday's start time will be determined after results from Saturday are compiled.
Game 1 - Becker Buzzards - 4, Le Center Braves - 3
Saturday morning's competition with Becker saw the Buzzards turn a two-out walk into a run with the aid of a single and an error, allowing them to take the 1-0 lead after the first inning. Becker added a second run in the bottom of the third before the Braves put together a response.
In the top of the fourth, Matt Stauff got on base with a two-out single before being moved up by Neal Radichel and Mike Koller who raked back-to-back singles out of the infield, the second of which scored Stauff. The Braves took the lead a 3-2 in the top of the sixth when Stauff reached first via walk followed by a homer from Radichel.
As they say though, the game isn't over until the final out and that proved to be the case in the bottom of the seventh when the Buzzards put a pair of runners on the bases with a single and a double. A flyout to center put the game one-out from going to the Braves but a critical error doomed the Braves as the ball managed get past the infielder's, scoring both baserunners and earning Becker the victory.
Game 2 - Le Center Braves - 6, Eden Prairie Flyers - 1
Fresh off the disappointing loss Saturday morning, the Braves rebounded furiously Sunday against Eden Prairie. In the top of the first, Chad Blaschko earned a leadoff walk before stealing second and scored when the next batter, Chris Kleinschmidt, found a gap in the defense to earn the RBI single.
Kleinschmidt scored two at-bats later after back-to-back fielder's choices advanced him around the bags. Blaschko led off the third inning with a bunt single down the third base line and once again stole second with ease. After a walk and a strikeout, Stauff brought home Blaschko with a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield.
Eden Prairie scored its lone run in the bottom of the third when the team managed to string together three straight singles, but the Flyers would never truly threaten to score again as the Le Center defense clamped down on them.
Two more runs for the Braves came in the top of the sixth and a passed ball scored the sixth and final run for Le Center in the top of the seventh.