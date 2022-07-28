8.04 RVL Tommy Gupton.JPG

Shortstop Tommy Gupton makes a backhanded sliding grab on a hard-hit grounder. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In the first postseason matchup between the St. Peter Saints and the Le Sueur Braves since 2017, the visiting Saints bats were on fire, as they scored four runs in a single inning two separate times to earn a 12-7 win over the Braves. Both Jovan Rodriguez and Josh Robb went yard for St. Peter to power the offense to the win, despite a five-run rally in the eighth and ninth innings from Le Sueur.

8.04 RVL Tristen O'Brien.JPG

Tristen O'Brien smokes a double into the right centerfield gap. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 RVL Tyler Pengilly p.JPG

Braves starter Tyler Pengilly delivers a pitch in the second. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 RVL Ryan McPartland.JPG

Braves first baseman Ryan McPartland closes his glove on the ball for the out at first just ahead of the runner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 RVL Andy Regner.JPG

Andy Regner gets his bat on the ball and sends and pushes it into right field for a single. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 RVL Jesse Anderson.JPG

Saints starting pitcher Jesse Anderson delivers a pitch in the bottom of the first inning. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 RVL Josh Robb.JPG

Josh Robb sends a ball deep into a gap. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 RVL Sam Wenner.JPG

Center fielder Sam Wenner catches a hard hit liner from Le Sueur's Ryan McPartland. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments