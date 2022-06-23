Offense was not the highlight early on Wednesday night at Veteran's Field in St. Peter as the St. Peter Saints hosted the Le Sueur Braves. Critical runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings though provided the spark for the Braves to hold on and defeat the Saints 4-3.
Baserunners were few and far between in the first several innings with the teams combining for three hits spread throughout the first four and a half innings of work, but it would be the Saints that struck first in the bottom of the first. Jovan Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk after starting the at-bat down 0-2 and he was pushed ahead to second on a sacrifice bunt from Cody Booker.
An infield popup gave St. Peter two outs with Rodriguez on second still before Austin Pinke hit a grounder shallow towards shortstop. The ball proved difficult to field and shortstop Mitch Casperson sent the ball wide of first as he hurried the throw which allowed Rodriguez to round third and score.
The Braves responded in the top of the fifth though when they earned their second hit of the night on a single from Cullen Bruce that found the left centerfield gap. The next hitter, Logan Kahlow, then took advantage of a fastball that missed its spot and floated high in the zone which allowed him to absolutely tear the cover off the ball, sending it flying high over the left-field fence for a two-run homer, giving Le Sueur a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, St. Peter got a leadoff single before Sam Wenner found the gap in left center field for a standup RBI double, tying the game 2-2. As the outfielder's seemed to have difficulty fielding the ball clearly, Wenner attempted to make it to third but the throw made it to the bag just in time for the Brave's third baseman Zach Berendt to make the tag for the out.
Le Sueur's Tyler Pengilly led off the top of the sixth with a single into shallow centerfield and after a strikeout, Ryan McPartland drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Berendt then sent a ball towards the shortstop that knuckled once it hit the dirt which allowed the it to get free of the shortstop and find its way into the outfield which scored Pengilly, giving the Braves a 3-2 lead.
The Saints were sent down in order in the bottom of the sixth and in the top of the seventh, Kahlow followed up his homer with another crushed ball that went to the centerfield fence off one bounce, earning the leadoff double. A pair of fielder's choice plays back-to-back moved Kahlow to third then allowed him to score which extended the Le Sueur lead to 4-2.
St. Peter began to rally in the bottom of the eighth when Sam Wenner sent a leadoff single into left center before advancing to second on a throw in the dirt. Rodriguez then drew a one-out walk before catcher Cody Booker sent a single down the right-field line that brought Wenner home, cutting the deficit to one run. The rally came to a close when the next at-bat resulted in a 6-4-3 inning ending double play that was smoothly executed by the Braves.
After a scoreless top of the ninth, the Saints found themselves trailing 4-3 with three outs to go as Le Sueur brought Burke Nesbit to the mound in relief of starter Bruce to close out the game. After picking up the first out, Austin Pinke of St. Peter sent a double into the gap in left center, putting the tying run in scoring position.
The next at-bat resulted in a fielder's choice that froze Pinke at second before making the throw to first for the second out. After a battle at the plate, the final at-bat resulted in grounder to shortstop where Casperson made the throw to secure the 4-3 victory for the Braves.