With the sun high in the sky and temperatures finally beginning to rise, the Tri-City United Titan softball team played host to the conference leading and undefeated Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in an evening doubleheader. Game one was a defensive affair which saw Giants pitcher Chloe Brandt throw a complete-game no-hitter with 15 strikeouts, as LS-H won 4-0, while game two featured more offense with the Giants once again winning, this time 7-3.
With the wins, the defending state champion Le Sueur-Henderson softball team is now 10-0 (8-0 MRC) on the season while the losses drop TCU to 2-7 (2-6 MRC).
In game one, the four runs for the Giants all came in the top of the first inning which started Madi Wilbright was able to beat out a throw to first on an infield single followed stealing second. Rhyan Fritz followed up the stolen base with an RBI single that made its way to centerfield.
Bailey Lehman moved Fritz over to third with a sacrifice bunt and Sam Wilbright brought Fritz home with an RBI single. Brynn Biedscheid continued the first inning run when she crushed an RBI double into centerfield that reached the fence over the head of the defense.
The inning came to a close when Brianna Jones brought home Biedscheid with an RBI single to shallow centerfield, but Titan’s centerfielder was able to come up on the ball, field it cleanly and make the toss to Molly Closser at third who tagged out the runner after the run had scored which allowed the Giants to take the 4-0 lead.
Thus began the ridiculous defensive and pitching performance from LS-H with Brandt averaging over two strikeouts per inning as she balanced her changeup with her overpowering fastball. The Titans were limited to a single baserunner in the game when Payton Singleton put a ball in play and despite a clean pickup and throw, the ball was dropped at first ahead of the runner allowing Singleton to reach on the error.
Singleton was ultimately stranded though when the next batter was struck out. For TCU though, the defense also made huge improvements after the first inning with shortstop Lexi Factor and third basemen Closser making a handful of beautiful throws to first for outs.
In poetic fashion, the final out of the game came on a strikeout thrown by Brandt to secure the no-hitter and end the game with 15 strikeouts.
In game two, both offenses were able to breathe a bit more beginning with Ellaina Novak of the Titans putting a hit on the board in the top of the first inning. Novak though was ultimately stranded on second after having advanced on a passed ball when Brandt, now playing shortstop, made the throw to first for the third and final out.
In the top of the third inning, Closser reached on a single followed by a hit from Cristina Cruz and a walk from Novak. Closser was then brought home on a single from Adison Schroer but Cruz was tagged out at home to bring an end to the inning with the Titans leading 1-0.
TCU added two more runs in the top of the third with Savannah Squires and Mallorie Plut both scoring to give the Titans a 3-0 lead, but the Giants began work on the comeback trail in the bottom of the fourth. Biedscheid led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and was brought home by Jones with a single.
LS-H added a second run when Brandt scored after drawing a walk and advancing on a wild pitch followed by a sacrifice from Sam Wilbright that brought Brandt home. In the bottom of the sixth, still trailing TCU 3-2, the Giants strung together hits from Jones, Delaney Pavlo, Bailey Lehman, Brandt and Sam Wilbright with a walk and an error mixed in to score five unanswered runs to take the 7-3 lead.
The Titans were able to get Novak on base with a hit and Alexis Hoefs reached on a strikeout but were unable to score either baserunner, giving LS-H the 7-3 victory.
The Giants are now scheduled to return to action Thursday, May 5 when they travel to Sibley East to compete in a conference doubleheader with the Wolverines that is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
For the Titans, they will host Mayer Lutheran Thursday, May 5 in a conference doubleheader with game one scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.