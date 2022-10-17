10.20 trio.jpg

Bella Holloway (left), Ella Nesbit (Middle) and Chloe Brandt (right) stand together as teammates after receiving their medals in the Section 5A Tournament. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Having advanced to the final day of the Section 5A Championships, Le Sueur-Henderson's Chloe Brandt, competing in singles, was joined by Ella Nesbit and Isabella Holloway, competing in doubles, having already earned at least top-four finishes for the section with the top two finishers in each competition earning a trip to compete at state. Brandt battled through a pair of grueling three-set matches but would put everything together on the court, claiming her second consecutive section title and trip to state.

Chloe Brandt makes a charging strike in her semi-final match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Bella Holloway gets airborne to make a play at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Ella Nesbit makes a play at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Bella Holloway makes a play at the back end of the court. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Ella Nesbit smashes an attack for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Chloe Brandt stretches to make a low play in the championship match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

