Having advanced to the final day of the Section 5A Championships, Le Sueur-Henderson's Chloe Brandt, competing in singles, was joined by Ella Nesbit and Isabella Holloway, competing in doubles, having already earned at least top-four finishes for the section with the top two finishers in each competition earning a trip to compete at state. Brandt battled through a pair of grueling three-set matches but would put everything together on the court, claiming her second consecutive section title and trip to state.
"I'm super excited," said Brandt. It's a bit of deja vu after last year where I beat her [Annika Harberts Ott] to go to state before losing to her at state, but I feel like we have both grown a lot since last year."
For Holloway and Nesbit, their Giant's tennis careers came to an end placing fourth in the section after having battled the top-seeded duo from Belle Plaine which resulted in a 2-0 (7-5, 6-3) loss before falling in the third-place match to the team from Holy Family Catholic.
"Those two have improved so much over the course of the season, improving in not just their strokes but their ability to understand the strategy and the shots they want to take," said LS-H head coach Linda Seaver. "So getting here was a really great achievement on their part."
Brandt's championship day run began at 9 a.m. with an unfamiliar opponent in Koralyn Horstman of Providence Academy. The lefty gave Brandt some difficulties in the opening set as the bounce of the ball just played different and the slice cut opposite of the usual. Horstman took a 5-1 lead as Brandt adjusted, but once she did the match changed drastically.
Brandt won three straight games before dropping the opening set but roared ahead in the second to eventually win 6-3 before going 6-0 in the critical third and final set. The match took over two and a half hours which would be the precursor to the epic battle that was to come in the championship match.
Facing off with the top seeded Annika Harberts Ott of Providence Academy, for the third time in the last two years in playoff competition, it was instantly clear that neither competitor was going to give an inch. Brandt started the first set on fire, building a 5-2 lead but Annika battled all the way back to force a tiebreak. Harberts Ott then took a single-point lead in the tiebreak which forced Chloe to respond each time. Facing a 5-4 deficit, Brandt won the next three points to win the tiebreak 7-5 , taking the first set.
The second set saw Brandt once again gain a big 4-2 lead but as the match continued to wear on, Harberts Ott would survive several advantage situations, forcing a handful of three and four deuce situations and taking four straight games to force a third and final set.
The action didn't let up in the third set and seven games in, Brandt found herself in a 4-3 hole. Things looked bleakest when Harberts Ott held a 40-15 advantage in the game, but as she had all day, Brandt was able to dig deep and win the next three points to force deuce and ultimately come away with the win to tie the match 4-4.
The two competitors traded the next two games before Brandt used a dominant series of serves to take a 6-5 lead and put the win in sight. The series that followed saw the two reach deuce five times with four of the points leading to advantage in favor of Harberts Ott, but each time Brandt forced the score back to deuce. Facing the first advantage in her favor, Brandt forced Annika to the back line where a difficult shot would go wide and secure the title for Chloe.
"One of our words this year was persistence and she really just proved that today going after it time-after-time," said Seaver. "That's the sign of a champion, someone who never quits and never gives up and she did that again today."
With the victory, Brandt will begin preparations for the Minnesota State Tournament which is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 27 for individuals with Class A competing at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Seaver, who is completing her final season as head coach of the Giants tennis program after 36 years at the helm, shared her excitement to see Brandt finish her playing career at state.
It's a really fun way to close out my coaching career," Seaver noted. "To see someone I've worked with for so long and see it all the way to the end, that's special."
"She's the best coach ever and it's awesome to experience this together with her again," Brandt said of Seaver. "She has believed in me for so many years and I like to think of this run as a way to repay her for her commitment."
Singles - Chloe Brandt
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Brandt defeated Mallory Sylvester of Sibley East-Arlington, 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)
Semi-Finals: Brandt defeated Koralyn Horstman of Providence Academy, 2-1 (4-6, 6-3, 6-0)
Championship: Brandt defeated Annika Harberts Ott of Providence Academy, 2-1 (7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5)
Doubles- Ella Nesbit/Isabella Holloway
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Nesbit/Holloway defeated Marie Heyda/Delaney Flanigan of Providence Academy, 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)
Semi-Finals: Courtney Eppen/Josie Schmidt of Belle Plaine defeated Nesbit/Holloway, 2-0 (7-5, 6-3)
Third-Place Match: Callie Lizak/Meg Santini of Holy Family Catholic defeated Nesbit/Holloway, 2-0 (7-5, 6-2)