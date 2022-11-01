After punching her ticket to the MSHSL state tournament, senior Chloe Brandt was faced with the challenge of the top tennis talent in the Single A class of the state Minnesota. Despite the stacked tournament, Brandt would go on to win her opening match at State before ultimately being eliminated by eventual state-runner up Ryann Witter of Rochester Lourdes.
In her first-round matchup, Brandt faced off against Blue Earth's Olivia Dutton. In both sets, Brandt and Dutton battled to 4-3 scores with Brandt leading before earning the final two games to claim the 2-0 (6-3, 6-3) win.
Due to the way that the MSHSL state tournament works, winning in the first round meant that Brandt would not enter the consolation bracket after her 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) loss to Witter later in the day.
With the conclusion of the state tournament, the Giant's season officially came to a close and allowed the team to gather in reflection in their annual banquet.
Retiring 36-year veteran head coach Linda Seaver was sure to recognize the coaching staff including JV coach Jenny Miller, middle school coach Cassie Wilke as well as the four volunteer coaches that contributed to the success of the program, Kathy Nesbit, Bailey Plonske, Ginger Nesbit and Janet Penland.
"Kathy and Bailey have been volunteering for the past eight years," said Seaver. "They have been invaluable to the success of the program."
Three girls earned all-conference honors, Chloe Brandt, Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway while Maggie Froelich earned all-conference honorable mention honors.
Brandt was also named the Most Valuable Player in the Minnesota River Conference.
Four awards were voted on by the members of the team and awarded during the banquet. The team's most improved player was Teagan Graham while the hustle award was given to doubles pair Bella Holloway and Ella Nesbit. The TEAM award was granted to Bella Holloway and Brandt was named the team MVP.
LS-H as a team received the Gold Academic Team award for maintaining a team average GPA above 3.75.
All four seniors on the team received Academic All State, (GPA above 3.75), Chloe Brandt, Ella Nesbit, Bella Holloway and Hattie Tuck.