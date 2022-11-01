313344834_534702855327791_8373790863648320197_n.jpg

Chloe Brandt moves to hit a return. (Photo courtesy of LS-H Activities)

After punching her ticket to the MSHSL state tournament, senior Chloe Brandt was faced with the challenge of the top tennis talent in the Single A class of the state Minnesota. Despite the stacked tournament, Brandt would go on to win her opening match at State before ultimately being eliminated by eventual state-runner up Ryann Witter of Rochester Lourdes.


313356231_534882605309816_6976849838383005288_n.jpg

Chloe Brandt shakes hands with her opponent Ryann Witter after being eliminated at state. (Photo courtesy of LS-H Activities)
313103979_534682378663172_6125418158858945285_n.jpg

Chloe Brandt lines up to receive a serve at state. (Photo courtesy of LS-H Activities)
IMG_20221031_134721.jpg

The Giants four seniors, from left to right; Bella Holloway, Ella Nesbit, Hattie Tuck and Chloe Brandt. (Photo courtesy of Linda Seaver)

