5A8A2342-1000x562.jpg

Mitch Casperson of Le Sueur-Henderson earned MIAC Pitcher of the year honors for the Gusties. (photo Courtesy of Gustavus Newswire)

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its 2023 baseball awards Monday and seven Gusties earned All-Conference honors, highlighted by Mitch Casperson (Jr., Le Sueur) being named MIAC Pitcher of the Year.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments