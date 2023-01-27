2.2 tipoff.jpg

Ava Wagner of the Giants and Ella Schmiesing of the Titans leap for the opening tip with Schmiesing getting the ball at the high point. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Tri-City United Titan girls basketball team hosted conference opponent and neighbor Le Sueur-Henderson. The post presence of the Titans as well as the defensive pressure on the backcourt allowed TCU to pull away early and cruise to a 70-33 victory.


Emma Skluzacek drives into the paint for the Titans. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kelsey Wetzel looks for a cutter as she brings the ball up the court. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Audrey Vosejpka gathers for the fast break layup after stealing the ball. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
After putting on the breaks to send the defender past her, Madison Wilbright puts the ball up and in for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

