Ava Wagner of the Giants and Ella Schmiesing of the Titans leap for the opening tip with Schmiesing getting the ball at the high point. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Tri-City United Titan girls basketball team hosted conference opponent and neighbor Le Sueur-Henderson. The post presence of the Titans as well as the defensive pressure on the backcourt allowed TCU to pull away early and cruise to a 70-33 victory.


Emma Skluzacek drives into the paint for the Titans.
Kelsey Wetzel looks for a cutter as she brings the ball up the court. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Audrey Vosejpka gathers for the fast break layup after stealing the ball.
After putting on the breaks to send the defender past her, Madison Wilbright puts the ball up and in for the Giants. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

