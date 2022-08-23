As the season is winding down, point battles are becoming factors in the racing action at the Arlington Raceway. Once again Cory Probst pulled off another win in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature. There were three different leaders in the race as Cory Black let the first two laps but a second lap caution came out when the 53 of Travis Koester lost his drive shaft on the front stretch. On the restart, Taylor Manderfield took the lead but Probst had worked to the front from his eighth place start and the two driver’s race side by side and each took turns leading with Probst passing the flags in first for the last four laps to win the race. Manderfield took second and Jed Trebelhorn took third.
The Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature saw the cars go into turn No. 1 five deep and an incident that resulted in the caution to come out. On the restart, Nate Coopman took over the race and it was lights out for him as he had a demanding lead ahead of the rest of the field for the remaining laps to win the race. The battle was behind him with Brett McConnell, Justin Dose , Gary Shumacher and Jerry Coopman. These four cars jockeyed positions back in the forth for the duration with McConnell taking second and Dose in third.
The eXmark Outlaw feature saw the top two leaders in the race putting each other in the pit for the night. The early leader was Jessie Johnson as he led for the first four laps and then Karl Hewitt Jr. got by him on the backstretch. In turn four, Johnson got sideways and Hewitt made contact with him who caused a yellow flag and Hewitt to start in the rear. When the race resumed, Johnson was the leader once again but there was contact with the 3k once again going into turn No. 1 which the 3j earned an early finish to the race and was put to the pit. The 3k went into the pit with damage on his car. Once the race started again only four cars were left on the track and the 2d driven by Chad Schroeder was the new leader and led the remaining laps to win. Luke Rohde finished second with Jonathan Schroeder taking third place.
The Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature had a tough time getting started. A first lap spin out on the backstretch saw four cars retiring to the pit area. When the race resumed, it was all Zach Davis as he led from start to finish. Matt Looft and Jeff Carter were behind him racing side by side and shifting spots but in the end Looft took second with Carter in third. In post race tech, Davis was DQ’d for a transmission infraction which then gave Looft the win and Carter second as Eric Larson rounded off the top three.
The Henderson RoadHaus saw a red flag on the first lap as the cars were coming out of turn No. 4 and Andrew Allen got too high, hit a barrel and tried to overcorrect but did a cartwheel on the front stretch wall. He was ok but out of the race with substantial car damage. When the race restarted, Andrew’s Dad Brett took the lead and led the entire distance. He was being challenged by Mike Stien as he was coming quickly but going down the backstretch on lap 10, Stien’s car was engulfed in flames and he pulled into the pit off of turn No. 3. He was ok. Once again Brett Allen took the lead, this time with Wade Hansen trying to gain spots but Allen held on for the win. Bill Johnson got around Hansen on the white flag lap to take second and Hansen took third.
A first lap incident in the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature in turn No. 1 saw four cars end their night and three more in the work area. Jeff McCollum took the lead when the race got restarted and led the race for the first 12 laps but his engine was getting hot as the 99L car of Matt Looft got around both Dave Moriarty and McCollum to take over the race. McCollum held on for second and with two laps left in the race, Dan Mackenthun passed Moriarty to take third place.
There were two leaders in the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature. The first lap leader was Rick Nelson from his front row start. A caution came out on the first lap and second lap but once the race actually started going, Chad Porter was the man to beat as he had his car set up and moving. He was ¼ of a track ahead of the rest of the field, behind him Curt Lund, Nelson, and Trent Loverude were all shifting spots between them. In the end, Loverude got around Lund in turn No. 2 to take second behind Porter, Lund took third and Hatlestad took fourth place.