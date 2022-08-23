August 20, 2022 IMCA Sport Compact Winner #9 Nate Coopman.JPG

Nate Coopman, winner of the IMCA Sport Compact race August 20th. (Photo courtesy Arlington Raceway)

As the season is winding down, point battles are becoming factors in the racing action at the Arlington Raceway. Once again Cory Probst pulled off another win in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature. There were three different leaders in the race as Cory Black let the first two laps but a second lap caution came out when the 53 of Travis Koester lost his drive shaft on the front stretch. On the restart, Taylor Manderfield took the lead but Probst had worked to the front from his eighth place start and the two driver’s race side by side and each took turns leading with Probst passing the flags in first for the last four laps to win the race. Manderfield took second and Jed Trebelhorn took third.

August 22, 2022 IMCA Modified Winner #12 Chad Porter (2).JPG

Chad Porter, winner of the IMCA Modified race. (Photo courtesy Arlington Raceway)

