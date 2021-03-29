The Tri-City United Titans capped off their season sending three wrestlers to this year’s Class AA state tournament. Chris Johnson at 113 pounds, Brody Rud at 182 and Riley O’Malley at 220 traveled to St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday for an eight-man competition for the title of state champion.
The Titans’ participation in the state tournament came on the heels of a historic season. Prior to sending Johnson, Rud and O’Malley into the individual state tournament, the wrestling team qualified for state for the first time in school history.
The Titans also went on to outperform their rankings in the individual state tournament from last year. In 2020, the Titans finished their season with four wrestlers qualifying for state and three placing in eighth.
The Titans took home higher placements this year as Riley O’Malley won fifth place, Chris Johnson won sixth, and Brody Rud matched his performance from last year with an eighh-place finish.
TCU’s competition began with sophomore Chris Johnson (29-9), a newcomer to the state tournament, who had the misfortune of facing eventual state champion Tyler Wells (31-1) of Princeton in the opening match. Johnson was pinned in 1:02 and sent to the consolation matches.
But Johnson bounced back in his next match. Justin Jobe (28-5) of Grand Rapids held the lead over Johnson after earning a takedown on the Titan in the first period. But Johnson clawed his way to a win by felling his opponent in the second round at 2:24.
The victory allowed Johnson to battle for fifth place against Cash Sixberry (23-6) of Big Lake. Sixberry held the advantage as Johnson struggled to find opportunities to score points. Johnson put up a fight, but couldn’t stop his opponent from producing seven points, causing Johnson to fall 7-1
Up next for the Titans in the 182 weight class was returning state competitor and senior Brody Rud (25-9). Like Johnson, Rud’s first match was against a high ranking wrestler, eventual second-place finisher Caden Dewall (36-1) of Becker. Dewall controlled the match and didn’t allow Rud to get ahold of him. With a 9-1 major decision in Dewall’s favor, Rud was knocked into the consolation rounds.
In the consolation semifinals, Rud competed against Cole Ranweiler (33-2) of New Ulm Area. It was a close match as both wrestlers labored to score. But with a takedown eight seconds into the first round, Ranweiler carried an advantage the rest of the match. The battle ultimately went to Ranweiler, who earned a 3-0 decision.
Finishing off the tournament for the Titans was senior and returning state competitor Riley O’Malley (31-4). O’Malley had a tough fight ahead of him against Marshall’s Grant Louwegie (36-4). The two wrestlers ran even in the first period 2-2, but Louwegie usurped O’Malley with a reversal and ended the match with a fall in 2:37 to go on to place second in the state tournament.
But O’Malley wasn’t finished and with a few more wins under his belt, outdid his performance at the 2020 state tournament. In the consolation semifinals, O’Malley took on Tanner Gangruth (24-7) of Mora. O’Malley ran an aggressive strategy, jumping on Gangruth with a takedown and three near falls all in the first round. The TCU wrestler finished off his opponent just as the first round closed, felling his opponent at 2 minutes.
To earn the fifth-place medal, O’Malley first had to defeat Hayden Hoernemann (26-8) of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield in the consolation finals. Hoernemann earned the first point with an escape in the first period, but O’Malley scored dual takedowns on the opposing wrestler to rise up 4-1. O’Malley was untouchable in the second round, escaping from Hoernemann’s grasp and locking his opponent into another takedown. Up 7-1, O’Malley finished the match off with a victory by fall at 3:49 to win.