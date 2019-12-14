The Tri-City United boys basketball team was pushed to its limits Friday, Dec. 13 when they faced off against Jordan. The opposing team kept the Titans on their toes and ultimately ran away with an 82-38 victory.
“Jordan’s a good team,” said TCU Coach Austin Pinke. “They get you to do things that you don’t want to do. They speed up the pace, get lots of turnovers, they’re aggressive and they shoot the ball well. They really do a good job of getting teams out of their comfort zone.”
It was a rough and tumble game where the Titans had to up their offensive pressure to stand up to Jordan. Jordan was aggressive in getting into TCU’s face and shot down the Titans' attempts to make baskets at close range, cornering the Titans into high-risk, high reward strategies. The team frequently had to rely on long passes and three-pointers. While the strategy didn’t earn the Titans a victory, it did give them one of their higher point totals this season.
“We’ve really been hammering away on our offense — what it looks like when we’re on offense and stay disciplined in that,” said Pinke.
Matthew Radenberg stood out as TCU’s most successful shooter. The junior guard earned 16 points including three three-pointers, two two-pointers and three out of four free throw attempts.
Junior forward Dominick Miland, junior guard Gabe Robinson, and senior guard Chase Vargo all led the team in free throws making four out of five attempts. Miland scored an additional three two-pointers for a total of 10 points, while Robinson had two for a total of 8 points.
Though the Titans were far outmatched by Jordan, Pinke believed that playing against such a strong team showed the players what the team’s offensive strategy should look like.
“I thought the team did a better job of understanding what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish in the process, and I think we’re slowly getting there,” said Pinke. “I think we’re getting better every day so I would like to shout out to the team.”