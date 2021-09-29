The Tri-City United volleyball team won a three-for-three victory over Bloomington Kennedy on Monday.
In a dominant showing for the Titans, Kaia Krocak led the team in kills with a total of eight. Her efforts were followed by Audrey Vosejpka who added four kills and three kills each by Alexis Marcuson and Ali Weydert.
Anna Barnett and Maddie Dooley also made major contributions to the Titans score. While serving, Barnett scored six aces while Dooley produced five.
Lauren Houn and Emily Smisek aided their teammates with eight assists and seven respectively.