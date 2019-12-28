A late run propelled Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team to a 73-62 win over Triton in the first round of the Tri-City United Christmas Tournament Friday at Montgomery.
But the Giants' offense sputtered in the second half of the second game, falling to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60-45 on Saturday.
LS-H 73, Triton 62
Trace Edmondson of LS-H scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Two Giants had double-doubles. Dominic Drent collected 16 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high five assists. Nolan Maczkowicz had 11 points and 10 rebounds
Zach Berndt scored 13 points and dished off three assists. Nathan Gregersen had seven points and nine rebounds.
Trion led 38-28 at halftime. But the Giants held a 45-26 second-half advantage.
"We fell behind early and did not respond well to Triton's aggressiveness on the defensive and offensive ends of the floor," LS-H head coach Roberts Steiger said. "Dominic Drent kept us close with 10 first half points as we struggled to get into a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor.
"In the second half both teams started off slowly as Triton struggled with our switch to a 2-3 defense that kept them out of the lane and made them make shots from the perimeter. We were still behind by 10 points with 12 minutes left to go in the game when we became aggressive and started going to the basket. This led LS-H to score 43 points the last 12 minutes of the game and put the game out of reach."
LSH - 28 45 - 73
Triton - 38 26 - 62
JWP 60, LS-H 45
The Giants jumped to a 30-18 lead in the second game but got outscored 42-15 in the second half.
"We struggled with JWP's 1-3-1 defense and could not buy a basket in the second half," Steiger said. "Too many turnovers led to easy JWP points in the second half and frustration set in as we struggled on the offensive end of the floor."
Drent and Berndt scored nine points each to lead the Giants' attack. Edmondson netted eight points, and Maczkowicz finished with six points.
The Giants (4-5) host Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
LSH - 30 15 - 45
JWP - 18 42 - 60