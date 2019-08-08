There were over 100 race car drivers that signed into the Arlington Raceway and 49 go-karts for the United XPress sponsored night during the Sibley County Fair.
Once again Cory Probst from Brewster was the car to beat as he gained the lead on the 4th lap of the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature and was able to stay out front for the duration of the race to win.
Scott Porter from Madison Lake led the entire Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature from start to finishe to pick up another trophy for the season as well. Alex Dostal from Glenoce moved forward in the race to take 2nd ahead of Justin Dose of Biscay.
The Lisa Valiant Outlaw feature was fast and furious with the 44 of Bryan Apitz from New Ulm leading from start to finish as well. Mike Vogt from New Auburn tried to catch him but settled for 2nd ahead of Alex Dostal of Glencoe.
The Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified feature had a tough time getting started as there were three restarts with the last one being a single file restart. A coupole of spinouts occurred both in turns #2 and turn #3 to stop the race twice. Once they got going, Matt Looft from Swea City IA found the right groove and was able to pass 10 cars to lead the field around the track to win the feature. Fuzzy Albrecht of Glencoe had the led the first 5 laps of the race and was able to hold onto 2nd place ahead of Jeff Lloyd of LeCenter.
The Alpha Media IMCA Sprint feature saw Trevor Serbus from Olivia get out front and reamin the leader for the duration with a great lead on the rest of the pack to win the race. Second went to Jesse Cripe of Annandale and third to the 33s of Jeremy Schultz from Hutchinson.
The B&B Racing Stock Car feature did not disappoint with different leaders and side by side racing throughout the feature. Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg and Dave Moriarty of Jordan were battling each other but it was Mackenthun who pulled away and went onto to take the win. Moriarty was then challenged by Matt Speckman from Sleepy Eye who was able to over power him and gain the 2nd spot with Moriarty having to settle for 3rd.
The MN 93 IMCA Modfiied feature was exciting with a few different leaders. Ryan Bjerkeset from St. Peter was the front runner for a few laps until Dalton Magers took the low side going into turn #2 and Bjerkeset had the high side. Magers came out ahead going down the backstretch but soon Brandon Beckendorf from Danube was moving up and waiting to challenge Magers.
He had to get around Trent Loverude of New Ulm to do that, and he did, but with only a couple laps to go in the race, Loverude took back his spot as Magers took the checkered flag to win his first feature of the year and Loverude remained in 2nd ahead of Beckendorf.